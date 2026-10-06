The University of Cologne published a list of master's programmes available to students without any tuition fees

The courses are offered by the Faculty of Management, Economics and Social Sciences and are taught in English

The faculty offers 15 consecutive master's programmes alongside exclusive and double degree options

The University of Cologne has released details of master's programmes that students can enrol in at no tuition cost, offering a significant opportunity for prospective postgraduate students seeking quality education in Germany.

The university's website outlines the full range of available programmes, all of which fall under the Faculty of Management, Economics and Social Sciences, commonly known as the WiSo Faculty.

University of Cologne announces 15 courses people can study with no tuition fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/obalt, University of Cologne

Source: Getty Images

University of Cologne's tuition-free master's programmes

The faculty describes itself as consistently ranking among Germany's top institutions, with a strong research focus, international exposure, and close ties to industry and society. All programmes are taught in English.

According to the university,

"WiSo Master's programmes offer top-tier education with no tuition fees and countless professional pathways."

Beyond its standard offerings, the faculty also offers the Master of International Management (CEMS MIM), available only in Germany, along with five Double Master's Programmes and an Executive MBA.

Full list of available programmes

The 15 consecutive master's programmes span Business Administration, Economics, and Social Sciences. Below is the complete list of courses on offer:

1. Economic Research

2. Economics

3. Business Administration

4. International Management (CEMS MIM)

5. Business Analytics & Econometrics

6. Economic Education

7. Sociology

8. Political Science

9. Information Systems

10. Health Economics

11. Double Master's Programme in Demography and Social Inequality

12. Double Master's Programme in European Studies

13. Double Master's Programme in Economics

14. Double Master's Programme in Health Economics and Management

15. Double Master's Programme in Business Administration

UI master's student shares school fees receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a master's student at the University of Ibadan shared his experience studying Cultural and Media Studies and the challenges he faced while funding his education.

Umoru Ayotunde revealed that he paid N186,400 in school fees and shared a copy of his payment receipt.

Source: Legit.ng