The University of Ibadan, University of Lagos and Covenant University all placed in the 801–1000 band in the 2027 THE World University Rankings

The ranking marks an improvement from 2026, when only UI and UNILAG made the top 1,000, while Covenant University had dropped to the 1001–1200 band

Nigeria's total number of universities assessed by THE rose to 29 in 2027, up from 24 in the previous year, with five institutions appearing for the first time

Three Nigerian universities have broken into the top 1,000 in the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, released on Wednesday.

The University of Ibadan (UI), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Covenant University were each placed in the 801–1000 band, marking the first time all three have appeared together in that tier.

University of Ibadan, UNILAG and Covenant University secure top 1,000 spots in the 2027 THE World University Rankings, boosting Nigeria's global higher education profile. Photo credit: UI

Source: UGC

The result is an improvement on the 2026 edition, when UI and UNILAG were the only Nigerian institutions in the top 1,000. Covenant University, which had slipped to the 1001–1200 band that year, returned to the top 1,000 in the latest ranking.

Nigeria's performance in the top 1,000 has shifted considerably over the years. In the 2025 ranking, only Covenant University was present. A year later, UI and UNILAG entered the 801–1000 band as Covenant dropped out. The 2027 ranking now sees all three represented simultaneously.

Nigeria's broader presence in the rankingsNigeria Records Strongest Top 1,000 Showing in Latest THE University Rankings

Beyond the top 1,000, Nigeria's overall footprint in the THE ranking grew significantly. A total of 29 Nigerian universities were assessed this year, up from 24 in 2026. Five institutions appeared for the first time: Osun State University, University of Maiduguri, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Kwara State University and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Other Nigerian universities featured across various bands. Ahmadu Bello University, Bayero University, Landmark University and the University of Ilorin were placed in the 1001–1200 band. Babcock University, Osun State University and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka appeared in the 1201–1400 band.

The 1401–1600 band includes Federal University of Technology, Minna; Nnamdi Azikiwe University; Obafemi Awolowo University; University of Benin; University of Jos; and University of Maiduguri. Federal University of Technology, Akure was the sole Nigerian institution in the 1601–1800 band.

The 1801–2000 band covers Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Ladoke Akintola University of Technology; Lagos State University; Olabisi Onabanjo University; and University of Calabar. Seven additional Nigerian universities were placed in the 2001-plus band, including Delta State University, Abraka; Ekiti State University; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Federal University Oye-Ekiti; Kwara State University; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; and University of Port Harcourt.

Oxford leads as rankings expand

At the global level, the University of Oxford held the top position for the 11th year running. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) came second, while Princeton University and Stanford University shared third place.

The 2027 edition assessed 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, compared with 2,191 institutions from 115 countries and territories in the previous year.

THE uses 17 performance indicators spread across five areas: teaching (29.5%), research environment (29%), research quality (30%), international outlook (7.5%) and industry (4%). To qualify for inclusion, universities must offer undergraduate programmes and have published at least 1,000 relevant research papers between 2021 and 2025, with a minimum of 100 publications each year.

World's number 1 university announced

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Oxford has retained its position as the world's top university for an eleventh straight year, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, making it the longest run at number one in the history of the rankings.

Source: Legit.ng