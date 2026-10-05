Oman announced the minimum monthly salary a foreigner must earn to be eligible for a family joining visa in the country

The Gulf nation also attached additional conditions beyond the salary requirement that expatriates must meet before qualifying

The salary threshold has been officially stated on Oman's government website, with the figure converted to over N2 million in naira

Oman has officially stated how much a foreign national must earn each month to bring their family into the country on a joining visa.

According to information published on the Oman government's official website, the minimum monthly salary required is RO600 (N2,072,048).

Oman states salary foreigners must earn qualifying for family joining visa. Photo Source: Getty Images/Contributor/ grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Oman's salary requirement for family joining visa

The official wording on the website states that applicants must have

"paid a monthly salary of not less than RO600."

However, meeting the salary threshold alone is not sufficient. Oman has laid out two additional conditions that expatriates must satisfy alongside the earnings requirement.

Other conditions attached to the visa

The full list of requirements for a foreigner to qualify for a family joining visa in Oman includes:

* The expatriate must earn a monthly salary of not less than RO600 (N2,072,048)

* The expatriate spouse must hold a senior position as recognised under GCC employment standards

* The expatriate must be living in a residence that is rented either in their own name or in the name of their employer

All three conditions appear to apply simultaneously, meaning an applicant who meets the salary threshold but does not satisfy the job seniority or housing requirements may still be ineligible.

The requirement that the residence be registered in the expatriate's name or their employer's name suggests that shared or informal housing arrangements may not be accepted for the purposes of this visa category.

For Nigerians and other Africans working in Oman, the RO600 monthly salary benchmark represents a significant financial threshold, particularly given the current naira-to-rial exchange rate.

Oman names salary foreigners need to sponsor family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that foreigners working in Oman who wish to bring their spouses and children to the country must meet the requirements set for family sponsorship.

The Royal Oman Police state that an expatriate must earn at least OMR 600 per month to sponsor eligible family members, while official government information also lists the relatives covered by the visa and the applicable fee.

Source: Legit.ng