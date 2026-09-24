Foreigners working in Oman who want to sponsor their spouse and children must meet income and documentation conditions before applying

The Royal Oman Police lists a minimum monthly salary of OMR600, but a newer government page does not mention this requirement

•Eligible relatives under the visa include a resident's husband, wife and children under 21, and a RO30 fee applies

Muscat, Oman - Foreigners living and working in Oman who wish to bring their families over must satisfy specific salary and paperwork conditions under the country's Family Joining Visa rules, with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) currently listing a minimum monthly income threshold for eligible sponsors.

According to the ROP's English-language visa information, an expatriate employee must earn at least OMR600 per month to qualify to sponsor a spouse and children below the age of 21. The ROP also requires that the sponsor holds a senior-level position in line with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) standards, and that suitable accommodation is rented either in the sponsor's own name or in the name of their employer.

Qatar posts the amount a foreigner must earn monthly to get a family visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Europa Press News, R.Hackenberg

Source: Getty Images

Oman family visa rules differ

The Family Joining Visa, also referred to as the Joining Relatives Visa on Oman's government service portal, covers a resident's husband, wife and children under the age of 21.

The Gov.om service page, which was updated in May 2026, describes the visa and outlines general eligibility but does not list the OMR600 (about N2,069,313) salary figure that appears on the ROP's dedicated visa page. Because the two official sources do not fully align on this point, applicants are advised to check directly with the ROP or their employer's human resources department before submitting any paperwork or paying fees.

Oman family visa documents and fees

Sponsors are generally expected to provide documents that confirm their relationship to the family members they wish to bring over. These typically include a valid Oman residence card, an attested marriage certificate for a spouse, birth certificates for children, a salary certificate or employment documentation, and proof of suitable accommodation. The ROP may request additional materials depending on the applicant's individual circumstances and the specific visa category involved.

The Gov.om service page lists a fee of RO30 (approximately N103,325) for the Joining Relatives Visa. However, applicants should verify this figure and any other applicable charges with Omani authorities before completing their application, as fees and requirements are subject to change.

Foreigners planning to relocate their families to Oman should review the most current requirements before applying, particularly given the inconsistency currently visible across official platforms regarding the minimum salary condition.

Oman names five visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Oman had confirmed that citizens of five GCC member states are exempt from visa requirements when travelling to the country, according to information shared by the Omani Foreign Ministry.

The exemption covers nationals of the five GCC member nations, who are free to enter Oman without obtaining any prior travel authorisation.

For visitors from all other countries, the ROP is the body responsible for handling visa applications and entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng