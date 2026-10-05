Bahrain has revealed the minimum monthly salary professionals must earn to become eligible for its Golden Residency programme

The Golden Residency offers permanent residence status along with exclusive benefits for those who qualify under specific categories

Professionals must meet a strict five-year work and salary threshold, with bonuses and allowances excluded from the calculation

Bahrain has disclosed the salary benchmark that working professionals must meet to be considered for its Golden Residency programme, a permanent residency scheme that opens the door to exclusive benefits within the Gulf kingdom.

According to details published on the official Golden Residency portal, professionals currently employed in Bahrain must have been working in the country for a minimum of five years and earning an average monthly basic salary of more than BHD 2,000, roughly equivalent to N7 million in Nigerian naira, over that entire period.

Bahrain states minimum salary workers must earn to qualify for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Key conditions for salaried workers

Alongside the salary threshold, applicants must have been continuously registered with Bahrain's Social Insurance Organisation for the full five-year duration. The registration must reflect the qualifying salary amount throughout that period without gaps.

One critical detail that applicants should note is what counts towards the salary calculation. Only the basic monthly salary is considered. Bonuses, allowances, and any other supplementary payments are entirely excluded.

This means that a worker whose total compensation package appears to exceed the threshold may still fall short if their basic salary alone does not clear the BHD 2,000 mark.

What Bahrain Golden Residency offers

The programme is designed for multiple categories of individuals, with salaried professionals being one of the pathways. Bahrain's government describes the scheme as providing access to a thriving economy and a vibrant lifestyle, positioning it as an attractive option for high-earning expatriates seeking long-term stability in the country.

For Nigerians working in Bahrain or considering opportunities in the Gulf region, the salary requirement translates to a significant earnings bar. At approximately N7 million per month in basic pay, only those in senior or specialist roles are likely to meet the threshold, making the programme most relevant to professionals in fields such as finance, engineering, medicine, and technology.

Prospective applicants can visit the official Golden Residency website to review all eligibility categories and determine whether they qualify before beginning their application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng