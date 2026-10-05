The Omani government published official residency requirements that foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship

A minimum of 20 continuous years of legal residency is among the conditions listed on the government's official portal

The rules also include restrictions on how long a resident can be absent from Oman within any single year of that period

The Sultanate of Oman has published the residency conditions foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Omani citizenship, with the requirements listed on the country's official government portal.

According to the portal, a foreign national must have lived in Oman legally and continuously for at least 20 years to be eligible to request citizenship under this category.

Oman has explained the residency requirement foreigners must meet to obtain citizenship. Photo credit: Europa Press News

Source: Getty Images

Oman: Residency and absence rules

The 20-year requirement comes with a strict condition on time spent outside the country. The government specifies that an applicant must not have been absent from Oman for a period that exceeds the allowed limit during any single year within that two-decade window.

This means gaps in physical presence could affect whether an applicant qualifies, even if they have held legal residency throughout the period.

The portal describes the pathway as applying to foreigners who have "completed 20 years" of residence, suggesting the process is designed for long-term residents who have built sustained ties to the country rather than those seeking a faster route to naturalisation.

Oman's citizenship rules sit within a broader framework governing the rights and status of expatriates in the Gulf state, where foreign nationals make up a significant share of the population.

The 20-year residency threshold is notably longer than naturalisation requirements in many other countries, reflecting the Sultanate's selective approach to granting citizenship to non-nationals.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Oman had named three family members who can enter the country without a visa for 14 days.

Oman lists 5 visa-free entry countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman had listed five countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the country.

The exemption covers nationals of the five GCC member nations, who are free to enter Oman without obtaining any prior travel authorisation.

For visitors from all other countries, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) is the body responsible for handling visa applications and entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng