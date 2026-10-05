Oman published a list of countries whose nationals must provide an original medical certificate when applying for a student visa

The requirement applies to citizens of 11 countries spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Africa

Several of the named countries are among the top sources of international students and migrant workers in the Gulf region

Oman has released the names of 11 countries whose citizens are required to include an original medical certificate as part of their student visa application, according to information published on the country's official immigration website.

The requirement places an additional documentation burden on applicants from those specific nationalities, setting their applications apart from those of citizens in countries not on the list.

Oman sets medical certificate requirement for citizens of 11 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Geography Photos/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Oman student visa

According to the Oman government's official website, the requirement reads:

"Original and copy of a medical certificate for those coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria and Nepal."

The full list of affected countries is as follows:

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. Bangladesh

4. Philippines

5. Indonesia

6. Sri Lanka

7. Egypt

8. Sudan

9. Ethiopia

10. Syria

11. Nepal

What the medical certificate requirement means

Citizens of the 11 listed countries who wish to pursue studies in Oman must present both an original medical certificate and a copy of it alongside their other application documents. The requirement covers nations from South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa.

Several of the countries named, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, are among the largest sources of students and workers in Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The inclusion of nations such as Syria, Sudan, and Ethiopia, which have experienced significant displacement and migration pressures in recent years, also stands out.

Prospective students from the listed countries are advised to consult Oman's official immigration channels or their nearest Omani embassy for precise guidance before submitting their applications.

Oman states foreigners on salary need to bring family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that expatriates working in Oman must meet specific conditions before they can apply to bring their spouses and children to the country.

The Royal Oman Police requires family visa sponsors to earn a minimum monthly salary of OMR 600, while official government guidance also outlines the relatives covered by the visa and the required fee.

Source: Legit.ng