The Oman government allows employers to sponsor foreign workers directly, but only under a Ministry of Labour licence

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and meet gender and profession requirements tied to their work permit

Four key documents are required before a work visa can be processed for any foreign national entering Oman

The Sultanate of Oman allows employers to apply for a work visa on behalf of a foreign national they intend to hire, provided the request is made under the employer's full responsibility and backed by a valid licence from the Ministry of Labour.

Government entities are exempt from this licensing requirement.

Secure your Oman Work Visa by meeting all sponsorship, documentation, and eligibility requirements set by Omani authorities. Photo credit: Marta Fernandez/Europa Press via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The process places a significant burden of accountability on the sponsoring employer, who must be a local, fully qualified individual.

The sponsor is personally responsible for the accuracy of every detail submitted during the application.

Documents required for an Oman Work Visa

Applicants must submit four documents before a work visa can be processed:

1. A copy of the applicant's passport

2. A personal photograph

3. A copy of the work permit

4. A copy of the medical examination results

All four documents must be in order before the application can proceed.

Conditions that must be met

Beyond the paperwork, Oman's work visa rules come with specific conditions that both the employer and the applicant must satisfy.

The foreign worker must be at least 21 years old at the time of application. The gender of the person being sponsored must match the gender recorded on the work permit issued by the Ministry of Labour. In addition, the profession listed on the work permit must be identical to the profession stated in the visa application. Any mismatch between these details can disqualify the application.

These conditions are designed to ensure that foreign workers entering Oman are properly matched to the roles they were recruited for, and that employers bear direct responsibility for the workers they bring into the country.

Oman announces 3 family members who can enter country

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oman has confirmed that citizens from over 100 countries and regions can enter the country without a visa for stays of up to 14 days, as part of a broader push to make tourism more accessible in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng