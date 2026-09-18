China grants visa-free access to citizens of many countries, but the terms of those agreements differ significantly from one nation to the next

While most visa waiver agreements China has signed come with a fixed expiry date, one country stands apart from all the others

China's official records reveal that only a single country holds a visa waiver agreement with no expiry date attached

China has confirmed that only one country in the world holds a visa waiver agreement with it that carries no expiry date.

Information published on China's official government website shows that numerous countries currently benefit from visa-free travel arrangements with China. Citizens of those nations can enter China without obtaining a visa in advance, making travel between the two countries significantly more convenient.

China lists 1 country whose visa waiver agreement does not have an expiry date. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ PETER KOVALEV/rawfile redux

Source: Getty Images

China's visa waiver agreements explained

However, a closer look at the terms of those agreements reveals an important distinction. For the vast majority of countries included in China's visa waiver programme, the arrangement comes with a clearly defined end date. Once that date passes, the agreement either needs to be renewed or it lapses entirely.

Only one country is listed as holding a visa waiver deal with China that has no expiry date attached to it at all — Brunei.

Brunei is the only country

The small Southeast Asian nation of Brunei stands alone among all of China's visa waiver partners in holding what appears to be a permanent arrangement. Unlike the agreements signed with other countries, which are time-bound and subject to renewal, Brunei's deal with China contains no fixed end date.

The arrangement means that citizens of Brunei can travel to China without a visa under terms that do not require periodic renegotiation or renewal in the way that other countries' agreements do.

China has been expanding its visa-free travel network in recent years, adding new countries to its list of eligible nations. Despite this expansion, Brunei remains the only country to hold this distinction.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that 82 countries were included in the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme.

Citizens of these countries can use an ETA to visit Britain instead of applying for a visa. The permit allows eligible visitors to stay in the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months. Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries among the 82 countries.

Source: Legit.ng