Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the official conditions governing what business visitors are permitted to do while in the country

Business visitors can attend conferences, investigate contracts, and conduct government-related activities, but face restrictions on earning income

The visa also comes with travel rules that depend on whether it was granted as a single or multiple-entry permit

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the official guidelines detailing what foreigners holding a Business Visitor Stream visa under the Visitor visa (subclass 600).

The guide mentioned what they are allowed and not allowed to do while staying in the country.

Australia lists benefits and restrictions for foreigners on Business Visitor visa. Photo: Getty

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Australia: What business visitors are permitted to do

According to the published guidelines, holders of this visa may make general business or employment enquiries, investigate or negotiate a business contract, conduct activities linked to an official government visit, and attend conferences, trade fairs, or seminars.

However, there is a notable condition attached to the last point: organisers of such events are not permitted to pay visa holders for their participation.

Beyond activities, arrivals must complete an Incoming Passenger Card at the border, meet all visa conditions, and comply with Australian laws. Visa holders can also check their specific conditions and entitlements using Australia's Visa Entitlement Verification Online, known as VEVO.

Key Restrictions on Australia Business Visitor Visa

The guidelines draw a firm line around employment-related activities. Business visitors cannot work for or provide services to any Australian-based business or organisation, nor can they sell goods or services directly to the public. Those who need to perform short-term work that falls outside these business visitor activities are directed to apply for a temporary work visa instead.

On the matter of travel, the rules differ depending on how the visa was issued. Holders granted multiple-entry permission can leave and re-enter Australia as many times as they wish within the visa's validity period. Those with single-entry visas, however, cannot return to Australia after leaving and would need to apply for a new visa to do so.

The guidelines also make clear that this visa cannot be extended. Anyone wishing to remain in Australia beyond the permitted period must submit a fresh visa application before their allowed stay expires. Visa holders are also required to notify the Department of Home Affairs of any changes to personal details, including phone numbers, email addresses, passport information, and relationship status, as well as the birth of a child.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng