The Canada Border Services Agency has announced it will shut down the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program and replace it with telephone reporting

The closure affects travellers entering Canada through remote parts of northern Ontario and the Northwest Angle into southern Manitoba

Active RABC permits have been extended and will remain valid until November 30, 2026, to allow for a smooth transition

Canada's Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Programme will officially close on December 1, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on August 10, 2026, in a news release from Ottawa, Ontario.

From that date, anyone entering Canada through remote sections of northern Ontario or from the Northwest Angle into southern Manitoba will be required to report to the CBSA either at a port of entry or at a designated telephone reporting site.

Canada’s remote border program closes in December 2026. Photo credit: Florian Gaetner, Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

Canada: What is changing and where

The CBSA said telephone reporting will now cover five areas previously served by the RABC Programme: the Northwest Angle Area, Pigeon River through to and including Lake of the Woods, the Canadian shore of Lake Superior, Sault Ste. Marie (upper lock system), and Cockburn Island.

The agency said the move builds on reporting systems already operating across Canada, where travellers must check in from designated sites each time they enter the country.

According to the CBSA, this brings remote-area entry procedures more in line with how U.S. Customs and Border Protection handles travellers crossing into the United States through similar remote locations.

To allow enough time for affected travellers and communities to adjust, all active RABC permits have been extended and will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2026.

Canada: New telephone reporting sites still being decided

The CBSA said the exact locations of the new telephone reporting sites have not yet been confirmed. The agency said those decisions will be made over the coming months through consultations with Indigenous communities, local businesses, and law enforcement partners in the affected regions.

The CBSA framed the change as part of a broader effort to maintain a consistent security standard across all entry points into Canada, whether busy urban ports of entry or remote border crossings.

The agency said the telephone reporting model ensures the same level of compliance expectations applies to all travellers regardless of where they enter the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had released the age limit for citizens of 36 countries to qualify for the work and travel scheme.

Canada releases 2 rules regarding border crossing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had published two rules concerning the crossing of the border.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) published the updated page, outlining several significant developments that will affect anyone entering, leaving, or transiting through Canada in the coming weeks.

One of the most immediate changes concerns trade. Starting September 8, 2026, the Canadian government will begin imposing surtaxes, also referred to as counter tariffs, on certain goods imported from the United States.

Source: Legit.ng