The University of Lagos released its approved 2026/2027 cut-off marks for admission into several programmes

UNILAG set different cut-off scores for Theatre Arts, Nursing Sciences, and Electrical Engineering based on state of origin

Nursing Sciences recorded the highest merit cut-off mark among the three courses at 77.925

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released its official cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, setting out the minimum scores required for admission into its various programmes.

Legit.ng highlights the approved figures for three in-demand courses: Theatre Arts, Nursing Sciences, and Electrical Engineering. The scores vary depending on whether a candidate is applying on merit or under a state indigene category.

University of Lagos releases approved 2026/2027 cut-off marks. Photo Source: UNILAG

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Theatre Arts cut-off marks for UNILAG 2026/2027

Candidates hoping to study Theatre Arts at UNILAG will need to meet the following scores:

Merit: 71.5

Ekiti: 70.4

Lagos: 67.2

Ogun: 69.85

Ondo: 68.025

Osun: 68.775

Oyo: 68.45

Theatre Arts carries the lowest merit cut-off among the three courses listed, making it slightly more accessible for general applicants compared to the others.

Nursing Sciences cut-off marks for UNILAG 2026/2027

Nursing Sciences demands the highest scores across all categories among the three programmes. Prospective students must meet these thresholds:

Merit: 77.925

Ekiti: 72.775

Lagos: 73.95

Ogun: 76.275

Ondo: 74.875

Osun: 75.2

Oyo: 74.1

The merit benchmark of 77.925 reflects how competitive the programme remains, with even the lowest state-based category set at 72.775 for Ekiti indigenes.

Electrical Engineering cut-off marks for UNILAG 2026/2027

Electrical Engineering sits between the two other courses in terms of merit requirements. The approved figures are as follows:

Merit: 79.025

Ekiti: 67.925

Lagos: 74.625

Ogun: 73.975

Ondo: 67.7

Osun: 69.2

Oyo: 71.3

Notably, the merit cut-off for Electrical Engineering is the highest of the three at 79.025, yet candidates from Ondo State face the lowest threshold in the category at 67.7, showing a significant gap between merit and state-based benchmarks for this course.

Prospective students are advised to confirm their scores against the relevant category before proceeding with their application to UNILAG for the 2026/2027 session.

Redeemer’s University announces 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer's University had released the approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session for some courses.

The fees for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering are different for each level. Some of the courses cost more than N2 million per year.

Source: Legit.ng