Ireland's immigration authority published the list of countries whose citizens can apply for a Working Holiday Authorisation to live and work in the country

The scheme is open to young people from 10 countries, with places limited and applications closed to anyone already residing in Ireland

One country on the list stands out, as its citizens are granted a significantly longer stay than all the others under the same scheme

Ireland has confirmed the list of countries whose young citizens are eligible to apply for a Working Holiday Authorisation, granting them the right to live and work in the country for an extended period, with one nation quietly receiving a much more generous deal than the rest.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, the scheme permits eligible applicants to stay in Ireland for up to one year. Places are limited; applications are processed through the Department of Foreign Affairs; and anyone already living in Ireland at the time of application is automatically disqualified. Successful applicants are also required to register with immigration authorities upon arrival.

Ireland lists the country with a 2-year stay under the Working Holiday Scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries eligible for Ireland's Working Holiday scheme

The 10 countries whose citizens qualify for the programme are:

Andorra Argentina Australia Canada Chile Hong Kong Japan New Zealand The Republic of Korea The United States of America.

For most of these nations, the maximum authorised stay is 12 months. However, buried within the scheme's conditions is a notable exception that sets one country apart from the rest, with its citizens entitled to remain in Ireland for up to two years rather than the standard one.

Ireland: One country gets double the time

While the majority of eligible nationals are capped at a one-year stay, citizens from Canada benefit from an extended authorisation that effectively doubles their time in Ireland. This distinction makes their access to the scheme considerably more valuable, offering more room to build professional experience, settle into Irish life, and explore opportunities that a single year may not allow.

The authorisation falls under Ireland's broader framework for non-EU nationals seeking to work in the country for more than 90 days, and the working holiday route remains one of the more accessible pathways for young people from qualifying nations to gain legitimate entry without requiring a formal employment permit upfront.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the age requirement for citizens of 36 countries to qualify for work and travel scheme.

Working Holiday visa: Japan lists countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced its revised Working Holiday Programme and mentioned the eight countries and one region whose citizens can apply for the visa twice in their lifetime. The changes were introduced in stages between December 2024 and February 2026, with South Korea and Taiwan among the latest additions.

For many young people, the update offers a rare chance to return to Japan for a second period of work, travel and cultural experience. However, citizens of countries not on the list, including Nigeria, remain limited by the standard single-entry rule.

Source: Legit.ng