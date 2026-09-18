Japan announced the full list of countries whose citizens holding diplomatic passports can enter the country without a visa

The list includes nations from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, spanning 12 countries in total

Angola is the only A frican country whose diplomatic passport holders qualify for Japan's visa exemption

Japan has released the names of 12 countries whose citizens holding diplomatic passports are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling to the country.

The announcement confirms that nationals from the listed countries do not need to go through the standard visa application process, provided they are travelling on official diplomatic passports rather than ordinary ones.

Japan announces visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RIE KIKUCHI

Source: Getty Images

Countries with Japan diplomatic visa exemption

Japan named the following countries as qualifying for the diplomatic visa exemption:

Philippines India Mongolia Myanmar Bangladesh Uzbekistan Vatican Angola Ukraine Ecuador Georgia Azerbaijan

The countries span several regions, including Asia, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.

Angola is Africa's only representative on the list

Among African nations, Angola stands out as the sole country whose diplomatic passport holders benefit from this exemption. Citizens of other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not included under this diplomatic exemption arrangement.

The exemption applies specifically to diplomatic passport holders and does not extend to holders of ordinary or service passports, meaning the vast majority of travellers from these countries must still go through Japan's regular visa application process.

Digital Nomad Visa: Japan names countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had published a list of 51 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for its Digital Nomad Visa.

The visa allows eligible foreign professionals, freelancers, and self-employed people to live and work remotely in Japan for up to six months. Applicants must also meet the required financial conditions, including proving an annual income of at least 10 million Japanese yen.

Source: Legit.ng