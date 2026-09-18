Japan Names 12 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For Diplomatic Visa Exemption
- Japan announced the full list of countries whose citizens holding diplomatic passports can enter the country without a visa
- The list includes nations from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, spanning 12 countries in total
- Angola is the only A frican country whose diplomatic passport holders qualify for Japan's visa exemption
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Japan has released the names of 12 countries whose citizens holding diplomatic passports are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling to the country.
The announcement confirms that nationals from the listed countries do not need to go through the standard visa application process, provided they are travelling on official diplomatic passports rather than ordinary ones.
Countries with Japan diplomatic visa exemption
Japan named the following countries as qualifying for the diplomatic visa exemption:
- Philippines
- India
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Bangladesh
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican
- Angola
- Ukraine
- Ecuador
- Georgia
- Azerbaijan
The countries span several regions, including Asia, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.
Angola is Africa's only representative on the list
Among African nations, Angola stands out as the sole country whose diplomatic passport holders benefit from this exemption. Citizens of other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not included under this diplomatic exemption arrangement.
The exemption applies specifically to diplomatic passport holders and does not extend to holders of ordinary or service passports, meaning the vast majority of travellers from these countries must still go through Japan's regular visa application process.
Digital Nomad Visa: Japan names countries eligible
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had published a list of 51 countries and territories whose citizens can apply for its Digital Nomad Visa.
The visa allows eligible foreign professionals, freelancers, and self-employed people to live and work remotely in Japan for up to six months. Applicants must also meet the required financial conditions, including proving an annual income of at least 10 million Japanese yen.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng