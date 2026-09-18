Germany announced that children who are citizens of EU or EFTA member states do not need a visa to enter the country and live with their parents

The European Free Trade Association has four member states, including Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland, whose children qualify under the rule

Germany's official position states that any child under 18 is entitled to a residence permit if either parent is legally permitted to live there

Germany has clarified the conditions under which children can move to the country to live with their parents, releasing a list of 31 nations whose citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely.

According to Germany's official position, children under the age of 18 are entitled to a temporary or permanent residence permit if either parent holds the right to reside in the country. However, whether a visa is required before entry depends entirely on the child's nationality.

Germany lists 31 EU and EFTA countries whose children do not need visa to enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Wolfgang Deuter

Source: Getty Images

Germany visa-free states whose children can enter

Children who hold citizenship in any of the 27 European Union member states are permitted to enter Germany without a visa for the purpose of joining their parents. Those countries are:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden

Germany's official guidance states:

"If your children are citizens of the EU or an EFTA member state, they do not require a visa to enter Germany and can live here with their parents."

EFTA member states are also covered under the rule

Beyond the EU, children from the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states are equally exempt. Those countries are:

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

31. Switzerland.

Together, EU and EFTA citizenship cover 31 countries.

Children holding passports from any nation outside these groupings would need a visa to enter Germany to reunite with a parent who holds residency or citizenship there.

Germany names 2 African countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had listed Mauritius and Seychelles as the two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for short stays.

However, the visa exemption comes with conditions. Citizens of the two countries can stay for up to 90 days within 180 days and are not allowed to work during their stay. Seychelles citizens must also have a biometric passport to qualify for the visa waiver.

Source: Legit.ng