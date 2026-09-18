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Full List: Names of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Germany Without Visa to Live With Parents
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Full List: Names of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Germany Without Visa to Live With Parents

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Germany announced that children who are citizens of EU or EFTA member states do not need a visa to enter the country and live with their parents
  • The European Free Trade Association has four member states, including Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland, whose children qualify under the rule
  • Germany's official position states that any child under 18 is entitled to a residence permit if either parent is legally permitted to live there

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Germany has clarified the conditions under which children can move to the country to live with their parents, releasing a list of 31 nations whose citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely.

According to Germany's official position, children under the age of 18 are entitled to a temporary or permanent residence permit if either parent holds the right to reside in the country. However, whether a visa is required before entry depends entirely on the child's nationality.

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Germany names 31 EU and EFTA countries whose children can enter without visa
Germany lists 31 EU and EFTA countries whose children do not need visa to enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Wolfgang Deuter
Source: Getty Images

Germany visa-free states whose children can enter

Children who hold citizenship in any of the 27 European Union member states are permitted to enter Germany without a visa for the purpose of joining their parents. Those countries are:

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  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Croatia
  5. Cyprus
  6. Czech Republic
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Greece
  13. Hungary
  14. Ireland
  15. Italy
  16. Latvia
  17. Lithuania
  18. Luxembourg
  19. Malta
  20. Netherlands
  21. Poland
  22. Portugal
  23. Romania
  24. Slovakia
  25. Slovenia
  26. Spain
  27. Sweden

Germany's official guidance states:

"If your children are citizens of the EU or an EFTA member state, they do not require a visa to enter Germany and can live here with their parents."

EFTA member states are also covered under the rule

Beyond the EU, children from the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states are equally exempt. Those countries are:

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

31. Switzerland.

Together, EU and EFTA citizenship cover 31 countries.

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Children holding passports from any nation outside these groupings would need a visa to enter Germany to reunite with a parent who holds residency or citizenship there.

Germany names 2 African countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had listed Mauritius and Seychelles as the two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for short stays.

However, the visa exemption comes with conditions. Citizens of the two countries can stay for up to 90 days within 180 days and are not allowed to work during their stay. Seychelles citizens must also have a biometric passport to qualify for the visa waiver.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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