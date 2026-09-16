The UAE's Golden Residency programme offers entrepreneurs a 10-year renewable residency without requiring a local sponsor

Applicants must meet at least one of several financial thresholds tied to their business activity or entrepreneurial history

Comprehensive health insurance for the entrepreneur and all family members is among the mandatory requirements for eligibility

The United Arab Emirates offers entrepreneurs a clear but specific pathway to long-term residency through its Golden Residency programme, administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The scheme grants eligible individuals and their families a ten-year renewable residency permit, with no requirement for a local sponsor. Holders are free to live, work, study and invest within the country for the duration of their stay.

UAE lists 4 conditions entrepreneurs must meet to qualify for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Residency: Who qualifies as entrepreneur?

For entrepreneurs, the programme sets out a defined set of conditions, at least one of which must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

1. The first route requires the applicant to own or hold a partnership stake in a business that is registered in the UAE, classified as a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME), operating in an approved sector, and generating annual revenues of no less than AED 1,000,000.

2. A second route is available to those who have not yet established a business but have a viable idea. In this case, the applicant must secure formal approval for their proposed venture from an accredited business incubator, the Ministry of Economy, the ICP itself, or a relevant local authority, before they can set up and begin operating the business in the UAE.

3. The third qualifying condition applies to serial entrepreneurs. Those who have previously founded one or more businesses and exited through a sale can qualify, provided the combined value of those sold ventures amounts to at least AED 7,000,000.

4. Regardless of which business route an applicant uses to qualify, one requirement applies universally: both the entrepreneur and every family member included in the application must hold comprehensive, valid health insurance at the time of submitting the Golden Residency request. This condition is mandatory and cannot be waived.

The Golden Residency programme reflects the UAE's broader strategy of attracting business talent and investment by offering long-term security to those who contribute meaningfully to its economy.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng