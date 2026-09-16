The UAE Golden Residency offers a 10-year renewable stay without the need for a sponsor, and humanitarian workers are among those who can apply

Applicants must meet at least one of four specific criteria, including a minimum of five years with a qualifying organisation

Financial supporters of humanitarian causes must have contributed at least AED 2,000,000 to be eligible for consideration

The United Arab Emirates has outlined four eligibility conditions that Humanitarian Pioneers must satisfy in order to qualify for the country's coveted Golden Residency programme.

The Golden Residency, administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), grants eligible individuals a ten-year renewable residency in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor. Holders are permitted to live, work, study, and invest in the country alongside their families.

UAE lists 4 conditions for humanitarian workers to qualify for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

UAE Golden Residency: Who qualifies as humanitarian pioneer?

The UAE has defined four distinct pathways through which individuals working in humanitarian or public-benefit sectors can become eligible.

The first two conditions relate to professional standing within recognised organisations:

1. An applicant must have served as a member or outstanding employee of either an international or regional organisation for a minimum of five years.

2. Alternatively, an applicant must have served as a member or outstanding employee of a public-benefit association or non-profit organisation for five years or more.

3. The third condition targets financial contributors. Those who have supported humanitarian causes with donations or contributions of at least AED 2,000,000, or the equivalent in another currency, are considered eligible under this route.

4. Regardless of which of the three conditions an applicant meets, all Humanitarian Pioneer applicants must also satisfy a fourth requirement: holding a university degree.

What UAE Golden Residency offers

Beyond residency rights, the programme is designed to provide long-term stability for recipients and their families. The ten-year term renews automatically, removing the uncertainty that typically accompanies shorter visa arrangements.

The initiative sits within the UAE's broader strategy to attract skilled, impactful, and financially capable individuals who contribute to the country's development. Humanitarian Pioneers represent one of several categories eligible for the Golden Residency, reflecting the UAE's recognition of international service and philanthropy as qualities worth rewarding with long-term residency.

Those interested in applying can access the full requirements and application process through the ICP's official portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng