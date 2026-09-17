• The US Marshals Service published its 15 Most Wanted list, naming suspects wanted for crimes ranging from murder to bank fraud and airplane hijacking

• A Nigerian man, Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, was added to the list over a first-degree murder charge and two counts of inflicting serious bodily injury to a child in Rhode Island

• Olawusi is believed to have fled to Nigeria, where authorities say he is receiving help from family members

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) has released its 15 Most Wanted list, naming fugitives across the country wanted for offences including murder, child sexual abuse, kidnapping, bank fraud and airplane hijacking. Among them is a Nigerian national believed to have fled to his home country.

Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi is wanted in Rhode Island for first-degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious bodily injury to a child. He also faces a charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

US Marshals Releases Names and Photos of 15 Most Wanted Individuals, Adds Nigerian

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The USMS said Olawusi is believed to have escaped to Nigeria and is currently receiving support from family members there.

Other suspects on the 15 most wanted list

The remaining 14 fugitives on the list face a wide range of serious charges. Raymond Abbott is wanted for escaping from a maximum-security detention facility in Puerto Rico and is described as extremely violent. David Allen Bonness faces charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and is considered armed and dangerous.

Larry Porter Chism is wanted on charges that include murder, narcotics, kidnapping, arson, firearms offences and airplane hijacking. Lester Eubanks is sought for escape, murder, and the attempted of 14-year-old Mary Deener.

David Creamer faces charges of money laundering, possession of firearms. Jose Bustos-Diaz is wanted after escaping from the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Robert Lee King is accused of the brutal murder of his girlfriend and the attempted murder of her 20-year-old daughter. John Joseph Ruffo is wanted for bank fraud and failure to surrender for sentencing, with authorities noting he has ties to the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

John Panaligan is wanted by the Northbrook Police Department in Illinois for murder. Anthony Burroughs faces charges of first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Ruben Rodriguez, as well as escape. He is described as armed and dangerous.

Derrell Brown is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and her niece in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2019, with investigators saying he fled the state immediately after the killings. Tamera Williams is wanted by the Melvindale, Michigan Police Department for first-degree murder, dismemberment of a body, tampering with evidence, and a felony firearms charge.

Leethel White is sought by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for first-degree murder, attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Deshawn Davis is wanted in Miami-Dade County, Florida for first-degree murder and separately in the Province of Ontario, Canada for kidnapping. A federal arrest warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution was issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The USMS is requesting public assistance in locating all 15 individuals named on the list.

Source: Legit.ng