The UAE government outlined four distinct residence visa categories available to foreigners, covering families, students, retirees, and remote workers

Expatriate employees earning as little as AED 3,000 plus accommodation can now sponsor their families for UAE residence, regardless of job title

Retired foreigners aged 55 and above who meet specific financial thresholds can apply for a five-year UAE retirement visa

The United Arab Emirates has detailed four categories of residence visas available to foreign nationals.

The government set out clear eligibility conditions for each group.

UAE lists types of residence visas and foreigners who qualify for each category. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UAE residence visas available to foreigners

1. Family Residence Visas

Both employers and employees holding valid UAE residence visas are permitted to sponsor their immediate family members. The minimum salary threshold stands at AED 4,000 per month, or AED 3,000 if the employer also provides accommodation. Notably, the rules no longer tie sponsorship eligibility to job title, meaning any qualifying employee who meets the salary requirement can bring family members over.

Eligible dependants include a spouse, unmarried daughters, sons below the age of 25, and children with special needs. Holders of the Green visa may additionally sponsor first-degree relatives. All family members aged 18 and above are required to pass a medical fitness examination at an approved health centre in the UAE before their visa is granted.

2. Residence visa for family of university students

Foreign university students enrolled at UAE institutions can also secure residence permits for their family members, provided they can demonstrate access to suitable housing. The government introduced this provision to support the emotional and psychological stability of students living away from home.

3. Resident visa for retirees

Retired foreigners have access to a five-year long-term residence visa, subject to two core conditions: the applicant must be at least 55 years old and must have accumulated a minimum of 15 years of work experience, whether inside or outside the UAE.

Beyond the age and work history requirements, applicants must satisfy one of two financial conditions. The first option requires ownership of property valued at no less than AED 1 million alongside financial savings of the same amount. The second option requires a verifiable annual income of at least AED 180,000, drawn from sources either within or outside the country.

4. Resident visas for remote workers

For foreigners who are employed abroad and prefer not to relocate permanently, the UAE offers a virtual work visa valid for one year. This visa allows holders to enter and reside in the UAE under self-sponsorship while continuing to work for their overseas employer, subject to the terms attached to the permit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng