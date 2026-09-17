The UAE government updated its retirement visa requirements on 28 July 2026, setting a minimum age and work history for foreign applicants

Eligible retirees must be at least 55 years old and have worked for a minimum of 15 years, inside or outside the UAE

Applicants must also meet at least one of two financial conditions, with stricter income thresholds applying specifically to those applying from Dubai

The UAE has laid out the specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to obtain a long-term retirement residence visa, with updated requirements published on 28 July 2026.

Foreign retirees who wish to live in the UAE can apply for a five-year residence visa, but they must first meet two baseline requirements.

UAE lists conditions for foreign retirees to qualify for 5-year residence visa. Photo: Getty

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Requirements for the UAE retirement visa

An applicant must be at least 55 years old and must have accumulated at least 15 years of work experience, whether that employment was gained inside the UAE or abroad.

Beyond age and work history, applicants must satisfy at least one of two financial conditions. The first option requires the applicant to own property or properties in the UAE valued at no less than AED 1 million, alongside financial savings of at least AED 1 million, which is approximately N362,355,000.

The second option is an income-based route. An applicant qualifies if they receive an annual income of at least AED 180,000, regardless of whether that income originates from a source inside or outside the country. The UAE accepts an equivalent amount in foreign currencies.

UAE retirement visa: Stricter threshold for Dubai applicants

Those applying through Dubai face a higher income bar. For a retirement visa issued in Dubai, the required annual fixed income rises to AED 240,000, again with the option to demonstrate an equivalent figure in a foreign currency. As with the general requirement, the source of the income does not need to be based within the country.

The updated guidelines make clear that the income and property requirements are designed to ensure that retirees can sustain themselves financially throughout the duration of their stay.

The visa covers a period of five years and is open to foreign nationals who meet all the stated conditions.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng