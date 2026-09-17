The University of Lagos published the UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on its official website

Medicine and Surgery posted the highest merit cut-off mark among the three courses, with state-specific scores also listed for prospective students

Law and Pharmacy cut-off marks were also released, with figures varying across Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially published the UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, with scores listed for three of its most competitive courses: Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

The university announced the release on its website.

University of Lagos releases cut-off marks. Photo Source: UNILAG

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG Releases 2026/2027 Cut-Off Marks

Information on the website to parents and students reads:

"Prospective students, parents/guardians and other members of the public are hereby informed that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially released the UTME Merit Admission Cut-Off Marks for the 2026/2027 Academic Session."

Each course carries both a general merit score and state-specific scores for applicants from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states.

UNILAG cut-off marks for Law

The general merit cut-off mark for Law stands at 79.125. The state-specific figures are as follows:

Merit: 79.125

Ekiti: 75.975

Lagos: 75.15

Ogun: 77.275

Ondo: 75.55

Osun: 75.25

Oyo: 76.35

UNILAG cut-off marks for Pharmacy

Pharmacy carries a merit cut-off of 78.325, with state scores listed below:

Merit: 78.325

Ekiti: 72.875

Lagos: 72.175

Ogun: 76.3

Ondo: 75.275

Osun: 75.85

Oyo: 74.1

UNILAG cut-off marks for Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest merit cut-off among the three courses, set at 83.425. The state-specific scores are:

Merit: 83.425

Ekiti: 79.425

Lagos: 79.1

Ogun: 81.75

Ondo: 81.35

Osun: 79.825

Oyo: 80.05

Prospective students aiming for any of these programmes are advised to check their scores against both the general merit mark and the figure applicable to their state of origin.

https://unilag.edu.ng/unilag-releases-2026-2027-utme-merit-cut-off-marks/

Redeemer’s University announces 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer's University had published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session for selected courses.

The fees for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering vary by level, with some programmes costing more than N2 million per year. The university's online listing did not include fees for 100-level students, with the published figures covering students from 200 level upwards.

Source: Legit.ng