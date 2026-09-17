Senator Shehu Sani called on Northern politicians to step aside and allow the South to complete its eight years in power in 2027

Sani named Tinubu, Peter Obi, Sowore, Makinde, Adebayo and Duke as candidates the 2027 contest should be limited to

The senator issued a direct warning to those opposing power rotation, saying the principle would not be respected in 2031 if ignored in 2027

Former Senator Shehu Sani has publicly called for the 2027 presidential election to be contested exclusively among southern politicians, arguing that equity demands the South be allowed to complete an eight-year cycle in power before the North returns to the presidency.

The senator who represented Kaduna Central made the comments in a post on his official X account, naming President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore, Seyi Makinde, Yusuf Adebayo, and Donald Duke as the candidates the 2027 contest should involve.

Sani sends a firm warning over Nigeria’s power-sharing plan before the next election. Photo credit: @shehusani

Source: Twitter

Sani was clear that his position is not grounded in law.

"It's not constitutional but it's equitable," he wrote, adding that Nigerians must confront "the realities and complexities of our history" rather than pretend the country's political tensions around zoning and rotation do not exist.

Sani's warning on power rotation

Beyond naming preferred candidates, the senator directed a firm warning at political actors who oppose the principle of rotational power. He said the North should hold "an unchallengeable right" to the presidency in 2031, but only if the South is allowed to complete its tenure in 2027.

In his words:

"Those who say there shouldn't be respect for the principle of Rotation of power in 2027, should know that it WILL NOT be respected in 2031."

The statement positions Sani as one of the more prominent northern voices to openly push back against any northern presidential bid ahead of the 2027 elections, framing the rotation debate as a matter of long-term political fairness rather than partisan interest.

Peter Obi, one of the candidates Sani mentioned, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ortom vows to support Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

Ortom made the declaration during an interview on ARISE News, where he addressed the political climate in Benue state, his relationship with current governor Hyacinth Alia, and his preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng