Nigerian passport holders have access to visa-on-arrival facilities in at least 11 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Indian Ocean in 2026

Stay durations vary widely across the listed destinations, ranging from 14 days in Mauritius to 90 days in Djibouti and Madagascar

Several countries on the list require travellers to meet additional entry conditions or carry specific documents before departure

Nigerian passport holders can enter at least 11 countries in 2026 without visiting an embassy beforehand, as these destinations offer visa-on-arrival (VoA) access at approved airports or border crossings.

A visa on arrival allows eligible travellers to obtain their entry permit directly at a port of entry rather than securing one from a diplomatic mission at home.

11 Countries Where Nigerian Passport Holders Can Get Visa on Arrival in 2026

Source: Getty Images

However, the rules differ from country to country, and some destinations require online pre-registration or advance authorisation before a traveller boards a flight.

African destinations offering visa on arrival

Several African countries are on the list.

In Burundi, Nigerians can stay for up to 30 days on a visa on arrival, though travellers are advised to check whether pre-authorisation is required before departure. Comoros, the island nation in the Indian Ocean, allows stays of up to 45 days. Djibouti permits stays of up to 90 days and also offers an eVisa option. Madagascar similarly allows up to 90 days and provides both eVisa and visa-on-arrival access. Mauritius grants a shorter stay of up to 14 days, while Mozambique offers a 30-day visa on arrival to Nigerian passport holders.

Asia and the Indian Ocean

Outside Africa, Cambodia allows Nigerian travellers to obtain a visa on arrival, with an electronic visa option also available. Travellers are advised to confirm the permitted duration and eligible entry points before booking. Iran also provides visa-on-arrival access to Nigerians, though the latest eligibility requirements should be verified before travel. Lebanon is another destination where Nigerians can obtain a visa on arrival, although applicants may be required to present a return ticket, proof of accommodation, and evidence of sufficient funds. Travellers are strongly advised to confirm current requirements with Lebanese authorities or their airline before departure. The Maldives offers a 30-day visa on arrival to Nigerian passport holders, subject to the country's standard entry conditions, including valid travel documents and adequate funds. Timor-Leste, in Southeast Asia, also features on the 2026 list as a visa-on-arrival destination for Nigerian citizens.

Travellers are reminded that visa-on-arrival conditions can change without prior notice, and it is advisable to confirm requirements with the relevant embassy or official government source before making any travel bookings.

Source: Legit.ng