Canada's immigration authority outlined two specific categories of relatives that citizens and permanent residents may be eligible to sponsor

One category covers orphaned siblings, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren who meet a strict set of age and family conditions

The second category allows sponsors to bring one relative of any age, but only if they have no other sponsorable family member already in Canada

Canada has outlined two distinct categories of relatives that Canadian citizens and permanent residents may be eligible to sponsor for immigration to the country, according to information published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The federal government specified exactly who qualifies under each category and the conditions that must be met before a sponsorship application can proceed.

Canada shares different categories of sponsoring foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada Permanent Residency: Eligible relatives

1. The first category applies to orphaned brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. To be eligible, the relative must be connected to the sponsor by blood or adoption, must be under 18 years of age, must be single, and crucially, both of their parents must have passed away.

Canada is clear about what disqualifies a relative under this category. If one or both parents are still living but their whereabouts are unknown, or if the parents abandoned the child, sponsorship is not permitted. The category also excludes cases where a parent is incarcerated or where another person is caring for the child while a parent remains alive.

2. The second category is broader in terms of age but far stricter in terms of the sponsor's own circumstances. A Canadian citizen or permanent resident may sponsor one relative of any age, provided the relative is related by blood or adoption.

However, the sponsor must meet two key conditions. First, they must have no living relative they could otherwise sponsor, including a spouse, common-law or conjugal partner, child, parent, grandparent, or any orphaned sibling, niece, nephew, or grandchild. Second, none of the sponsor's relatives, including aunts, uncles, or anyone on that same list, must already hold Canadian citizenship or permanent residency, or be registered as an Indian under the Indian Act.

Where the relative being sponsored has a spouse, partner, or dependent children who intend to relocate to Canada alongside them, all of those individuals must be included within the same sponsorship application.

See the full eligibility details on the Government of Canada's family sponsorship page.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently published how a Nigerian lady who invested her life savings in relocating abroad reacted after Canada denied her visa.

Canada work permit: 7 categories of jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada officially listed seven job categories that allow some non-citizens to work without first obtaining a work permit. The categories cover academics, business visitors, emergency workers, military personnel, sports and media professionals, students and religious leaders.

But appearing on the list does not automatically guarantee an exemption, as applicants may still need to meet specific conditions. With Canada also outlining who may apply for open work permits in 2026, prospective workers will need to check the rules carefully before making plans.

Source: Legit.ng