A woman named Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested in Monticello, Minnesota after allegedly stealing power tool batteries worth around $580

Quast's booking photo from Wright County jail quickly went viral, with people drawing comparisons to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez

The resemblance between Quast and J.Lo sparked a wave of reactions online, putting the alleged shoplifting case in the spotlight

Jennifer Lopez wasn't the one in handcuffs, but her uncanny lookalike certainly caused a stir online after a shoplifting arrest in Minnesota made headlines this week.

Cyrena Anne Quast was taken into custody on 30 August following an alleged theft at a store in Monticello, Minnesota.

Viral mugshot of Jennifer Lopez lookalike leaves social media users stunned. Credit: @jlo

Source: Instagram

According to a criminal complaint, she reportedly stole two double packs of power tool batteries, with a combined value of approximately $580, TMZ reports. A store worker alerted police after recognising Quast from a similar alleged incident that had occurred just days before.

The Mug Shot That Stopped the Internet

After being booked at Wright County jail on a gross misdemeanour theft charge, Quast's booking photo was released and quickly spread across social media.

The reason? Her strikingly close resemblance to global superstar Jennifer Lopez had people doing a complete double take.

The likeness between Quast and the iconic singer and actress is so strong that many online users were genuinely stunned, with comparisons to J.Lo flooding comment sections and timelines shortly after the image began circulating.

Cyrena Quast's Alleged Past Run-Ins With the Law

Beyond the shoplifting charge that triggered the viral moment, reports indicate Quast has a history of prior arrests.

These allegedly include incidents related to drug possession, driving while intoxicated, additional theft charges, fleeing from police, and providing false identification to authorities.

The mug shot alone would likely have passed unnoticed, but the jaw-dropping resemblance to one of the world's most recognisable entertainers turned a local court matter into an international talking point.

Jennifer Lopez lookalike sparks buzz online following alleged shoplifting arrest. Credit: TMZ

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez finalises divorce with Affleck

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce five months after it terminated their two-year marriage.

The stars, who were previously engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind affair, rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after nearly 20 years apart and married in a Las Vegas wedding a year later in July 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, despite the fact that the couple had separated almost a year earlier, in April 2023, according to court documents. The announcement came amid widespread rumours of a split.

Source: Legit.ng