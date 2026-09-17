UNILAG Releases 2026/2027 UTME Merit Cut-Off Marks for Med Lab, Mass Comm and Physiotherapy
- University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially published the UTME merit cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on September 16, 2026
- Medicine and Laboratory Science, Mass Communication, and Physiotherapy are among the programmes with cut-off figures now available
- Catchment scores for six states — Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo — differ from the general merit cut-off for each programme
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) published its UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on September 16, 2026, covering programmes across its faculties.
The figures, released by university management, include both merit scores and catchment scores for candidates from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo states.
Below are the cut-off marks for Medical and Laboratory Science, Mass Communication, and Physiotherapy.
UNILAG cut-off marks for Med Lab, Mass Comm and Physiotherapy
Medical and Laboratory Science
Medical and Laboratory Science (Faculty of Health Professions) carries a merit cut-off of 75.075. Catchment scores are: Ekiti — 66.525; Lagos — 71.55; Ogun — 73.425; Ondo — 71.625; Osun — 74.35; Oyo — 69.875.
Mass Communication
Mass Communication (Faculty of Communication and Media Studies) has a merit cut-off of 74.6. Catchment scores are: Ekiti — 64.275; Lagos — 72.45; Ogun — 73.025; Ondo — 71.9; Osun — 70.775; Oyo — 71.725.
Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy (Faculty of Health Professions) requires a merit score of 76.0. Catchment scores are: Ekiti — 72.75; Lagos — 67.4; Ogun — 75.375; Ondo — 74.7; Osun — 73.675; Oyo — 72.3.
Catchment scores are typically lower than the general merit cut-off and apply to candidates from states within the university's catchment zone, giving them a slight advantage during the admission process.
The full list of UNILAG 2026/2027 UTME merit cut-off marks for all faculties and programmes is available on the university's official website.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG had published its cut-off marks for Nursing Science, Theatre Arts and Electrical Engineering.
UNILAG releases comprehensive cut-off marks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILAG had announced its comprehensive cut-off marks for all undergraduate programmes.
The university directed the release at prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public, signalling the start of the admission process for the new academic year.
The published figures outline the lowest acceptable UTME scores for merit-based admission into the university's various programmes.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng