University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially published the UTME merit cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on September 16, 2026

Medicine and Laboratory Science, Mass Communication, and Physiotherapy are among the programmes with cut-off figures now available

Catchment scores for six states — Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo — differ from the general merit cut-off for each programme

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) published its UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on September 16, 2026, covering programmes across its faculties.

The figures, released by university management, include both merit scores and catchment scores for candidates from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo states.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has published its 2026/2027 UTME merit cut-off marks. Photo credit: unilag

Source: UGC

Below are the cut-off marks for Medical and Laboratory Science, Mass Communication, and Physiotherapy.

UNILAG cut-off marks for Med Lab, Mass Comm and Physiotherapy

Medical and Laboratory Science

Medical and Laboratory Science (Faculty of Health Professions) carries a merit cut-off of 75.075. Catchment scores are: Ekiti — 66.525; Lagos — 71.55; Ogun — 73.425; Ondo — 71.625; Osun — 74.35; Oyo — 69.875.

Mass Communication

Mass Communication (Faculty of Communication and Media Studies) has a merit cut-off of 74.6. Catchment scores are: Ekiti — 64.275; Lagos — 72.45; Ogun — 73.025; Ondo — 71.9; Osun — 70.775; Oyo — 71.725.

Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy (Faculty of Health Professions) requires a merit score of 76.0. Catchment scores are: Ekiti — 72.75; Lagos — 67.4; Ogun — 75.375; Ondo — 74.7; Osun — 73.675; Oyo — 72.3.

Catchment scores are typically lower than the general merit cut-off and apply to candidates from states within the university's catchment zone, giving them a slight advantage during the admission process.

The full list of UNILAG 2026/2027 UTME merit cut-off marks for all faculties and programmes is available on the university's official website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG had published its cut-off marks for Nursing Science, Theatre Arts and Electrical Engineering.

UNILAG releases comprehensive cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILAG had announced its comprehensive cut-off marks for all undergraduate programmes.

The university directed the release at prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public, signalling the start of the admission process for the new academic year.

The published figures outline the lowest acceptable UTME scores for merit-based admission into the university's various programmes.

Source: Legit.ng