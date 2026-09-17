Crypto trader Ahmed XM has warned social media users to stop comparing his wives and children amid online discussions about his polygamous family

The influencer said critics had crossed the line and vowed to take legal action against anyone who drags or attacks his wives

Ahmed’s warning comes after one of his wives recently welcomed a child, with the family facing criticism and comparisons on TikTok

Popular crypto trader and social media influencer Ahmed XM has issued a strong warning to social media users who compare his wives and children online.

Ahmed, who is married to Safiya Umar and Safeera Abba Mukhtar, spoke out after discussions about his polygamous family took a more personal turn on TikTok.

The crypto personality appeared particularly concerned about his children being dragged into the online conversations, making it clear that he would not tolerate further comparisons.

In a recent video trending online, Ahmed urged critics to focus their attention on him rather than his wives and children.

Ahmed XM warns social media users to stop comparing his wives and children. Photo: Ahmed XM.

Source: Instagram

“You guys are crossing the line. Leave my marriage alone. You are now comparing my children,” he said.

His warning became even stronger as he addressed people who defend, support, or attack any of his wives.

“I’ve sent some people to prison before, and now, if anyone supports, defends, or drags any of my wives, I’ll send them to prison,” Ahmed declared.

Watch the X video of Ahmed XM warning critics here:

Reactions trail Ahmed XM's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mssdeenarh stated:

"Bring'n ur fam into social media in ē 1st place was ē wrong decision. Once you put dem out there, you can’t control wat ppl may say or how they may react. I hope this teaches you a valuable lesson about prioritising privacy and keeping certain aspects of ur life away 4rm s/media"

@madeinKazaure noted:

"Blame yourself for that. Lotta celebrities keep their family extremely private. They gave no room for anybody to a intrude. Even if they post pictures they cover the faces with stickers most especially children's faces. The reasons are obvious"

@timguyx2x shared:

"You put your personal life on social media you here telling people how to comment or post anything about your personal life. Pele prison harlequin"

Ahmed XM says critics have crossed the line and vows to take legal action against anyone who drags or attacks his wives. Photo: Ahmed XM.

Source: Instagram

Ahmed Yusuf marries childhood sweetheart Safeera

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmed XM and Safeera went viral on social media after tying the knot with each other.

This happened one year after they allegedly got separated, and her man got married to another lady named Safiya, who delivered his first child.

Source: Legit.ng