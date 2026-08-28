A University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate shared his seven-year academic journey on X, revealing he was admitted in 2019

The fresh graduate wrote his final exam on August 26, 2026, marking the end of what he described as an insane journey

According to the young man, after closing his book, he sat alone in the exam hall for over 30 minutes before stepping away

A fresh graduate of the University of Lagos, @thesemilorex, has sparked a wave of congratulations online after revealing that it took him seven years to complete his degree, from gaining admission in 2019 to writing his final examination in 2026.

@thesemilorex shared the news on X on August 27, 2026, describing the experience as an "insane journey."

A UNILAG student admitted in 2019 finally graduates after 7 years. Photo Credit: @thesemilorex

Source: Twitter

In a short but emotional post, he wrote that after finishing his last paper, he did not immediately pack up and leave.

Instead, he closed his book, stayed in his seat, and spent more than 30 minutes quietly reflecting on everything the years had brought.

A seven-year journey at UNILAG

The post resonated with many followers, partly because the timeline struck a chord. A standard undergraduate programme in Nigeria typically runs for four to five years, making a seven-year stay at the institution a story of persistence through whatever disruptions or challenges arose along the way.

The graduate did not go into specific detail about what prolonged his time at UNILAG, but the emotion in his words said enough.

The phrase he used to close his post, "SIGNED OUT!", carried the weight of someone finally arriving at a destination after a long and winding road.

See his post that has been making the rounds online:

Nigerians congratulate the UNILAG graduate

The post quickly drew warm responses from his followers, with many celebrating the milestone.

@iamcaptainjerry said:

"Congratulations brother 💪."

@Obaglory06 said:

"Congratulations broski"

@AbdulsoburRama1 said:

"Congratulations broski"

@Unik_leo1 said:

"Congratulations real estate mogul."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate had celebrated his graduation with an epic inscription on his sign-out shirt.

UNILAG graduate earns master's degrees from US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG pharmacy graduate, Oluwapelumi Adegbite, had bagged two master's degrees from a US university.

An excited Oluwapelumi, who graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of Lagos, earned a Master’s in Public Health (MPH) and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

He revealed that he arrived in America two years ago for his education.

Source: Legit.ng