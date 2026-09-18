Peter Okoye broke his silence in a Capital XTRA interview, explaining what pushed him to go public against his brothers

The Mr P star had reportedly been waiting for Paul and Jude to acknowledge wronging him before deciding to speak out

Peter insisted the move was not about seeking public validation but about getting justice for P-Square fans

Peter Okoye has spoken candidly about the moment he chose to stop holding back and start telling his side of the story regarding his fallout with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

Speaking during an interview on Capital XTRA, the artist known as Mr P explained that he had initially hoped the situation would resolve itself quietly, without the need for a public confrontation.

Peter Okoye finally addresses why he exposed his brothers. Credit: @peterokoye

Source: Instagram

He said he had been waiting for his brothers to come forward and admit they had wronged him, but instead, the situation continued to worsen.

"Maybe I was hoping there was going to be, let's just say, a wind of change. You know, these individuals are going to one day say, 'Okay, Peter, I think we've wronged you.' But it's getting deeper, deeper, deeper, deeper," he said.

Peter Okoye speaks his truth

Peter made it clear that his decision to go public was not motivated by a desire for validation from the masses.

He stressed that public opinion holds no weight for him personally, but that he felt an obligation to the fans who had supported P-Square throughout their career.

"I do not need public opinion. But just that I feel like the fans of Peace Square needs justice of what happened to their Peace Square," he added.

The interview follows a series of explosive accusations Peter had levelled against both his twin brother Paul, who performs as Rudeboy, and their elder brother Jude, who formerly managed the group.

EFCC petition and songwriting dispute

Peter claimed he filed a petition against Jude with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, alleging that Jude secretly set up a company called Northside Music to divert millions of dollars belonging to P-Square.

Peter Okoye shares what triggered his decision to expose his brothers. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He further alleged that the diverted funds were shared between Jude and Paul without his knowledge.

His grievances with Paul also centred on creative credit. Peter accused his twin of claiming he wrote and performed the vast majority of P-Square's catalogue, and of consistently using "I" and "me" rather than "we" and "us" when discussing the group's legacy, which Peter described as a deliberate attempt to push him out of the narrative.

He also alleged that Paul chose to side with Jude rather than work together to address the issues affecting the group.

Watch Peter Okoye's Capital XTRA interview here:

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng