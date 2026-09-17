Hundreds of PDP and ADC members in Kabba-Bunu local government area formally crossed to the ruling APC at a decamping ceremony

Former PDP leader Hon. Michael Olubiyo cited Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo's leadership style as a key reason for his defection

APC ward chairman said the mass defection reflects growing support for the governor, state security adviser, and local government chairman

Hundreds of members and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State have formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a decamping ceremony held in the area.

The defectors were largely drawn from Olle Oke Offin Ward in Kabba-Bunu local government area.

Hundreds of PDP, ADC members resign, and join APC in Kogi Photo Credit: @ADCNig, @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Why defectors cited Ododo's leadership

Former PDP leader Hon. Michael Olubiyo, who was among those who switched parties, said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo's approach to leadership was the main factor in his decision. He also praised the State Security Adviser, retired Commander Jerry Omodara, for using his office to bring development to the community. Olubiyo said his move, along with that of fellow defectors, was aimed at contributing to the growth of the ward.

Another defector, Hon. Babatunde Yusuf, blamed greedy leaders within the PDP for stunting the party's growth, saying the situation left him with no choice but to move on. He also credited the influence of his principal, Asiwaju Olatunji Olusoji, whose work ethic and loyalty to the governor shaped his decision to join the APC.

Officials welcome new party members

Speaking at the ceremony, Commander Omodara said he was pleased that the APC continued to gain ground under the current administration. He said the ruling party faced no meaningful opposition in the state, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had renewed confidence in governance and deserved broad public support.

Former Speaker Matthew Kolawole, along with party chieftains Alfred Bello and Nathaniel Ojo Taiwo, all praised Commander Omodara's leadership role in the occasion's goodwill messages.

APC chairman of Ollie/Oke Offin Ward, Leke Amupitan, described the turnout as a sign of unity within the party. He attributed the mass movement to the performance of the governor, the state security adviser, the Commissioner of Education, and the local government chairman. Amupitan welcomed the new members and said the party's doors remained open to anyone willing to join.

The development was reported on X here:

Presidency asks Peter Obi to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency challenged Peter Obi to honour his pledge to quit his presidential campaign if evidence of unpaid liabilities from his time as Anambra governor is established.

Obi had denied leaving behind salary, pension and contractor debts, saying his administration cleared over ₦35bn in historical gratuities before handing over in 2014.

Anambra's Commissioner for Information disputed Obi's account of an ecological fund, saying bank records showed the amount he claimed never existed in the account.

Source: Legit.ng