A Nigerian woman based abroad recounted her failed passport renewal at the Nigerian embassy in Sweden.

She and others were turned away after officials claimed there was "no connection from Abuja" for biometric capture.

Her experience went viral after she reacted to the Interior Minister’s criticism of immigration officials in Abuja

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions online after recounting her frustrating experience while trying to renew her passport at the Nigerian embassy in Sweden.

The lady, identified as @lifeinsolace on X, shared her experience under a video showing the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, criticising officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) during an unscheduled visit to their office in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The minister, who had noticed that only a few applicants had been attended to hours after operations began, questioned the NIS officials about their pace of work and operating hours.

“How long is this going to take? How many aeronautics have you done today?” Tunji-Ojo asked. “It doesn’t make sense to me. People are there waiting. Some of these people still need to go to work. Some of them have other things to do.”

Tunji-Ojo also criticised the practice of leaving applicants waiting downstairs while officials were doing zero activities in their air-conditioned offices, particularly in sections described as VIP or children’s units.

Abroad-based Nigerian lady recounts passport renewal ordeal

In reaction to the attitude of the officials in Abuja, a lady based abroad claimed she visited the Nigerian embassy in Sweden on January 19, 2026, for her passport renewal appointment, only for her to be met with disappointment.

According to her, she and many other Nigerians who travelled from different countries were unable to complete their biometric capture due to what officials described as "no connection from Abuja."

The woman lamented that both those with valid appointments and those without were asked to return home without any clear rescheduling date. As a result, she said many people wasted money on flights, trains, and ferry tickets.

Nigeria is such a disgraceful country. This isn't the first time it's happened, and it's not limited to the embassy in Sweden. Other embassies have faced the same issues," she said.

Reactions to Nigerian lady's passport renewal ordeal

