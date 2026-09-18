BBNaija star Phyna responded to Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing's public call-out on Thursday, September 17, 2026

Phyna revealed that the beef started after a movie shoot invitation led to a misunderstanding over response time

The reality star's sharp words for Nkechi Blessing, including calling her 'grandmother', have divided fans online

BBNaija reality star Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has hit back at Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing after the actress publicly called her out over her behaviour online.

The confrontation played out on Instagram on Thursday, September 17, 2026, when Phyna posted a video responding directly to Blessing's warning, firing back with some colourful words of her own.

Reactions as Phyna fires back at Nkechi Blessing, shares reason for their beef. Photo credit@unusualphyna/@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

According to Phyna, the drama between them traces back to a movie shoot invitation. She explained that Blessing reached out to her about a project and sent a message in the morning asking for her rate card.

However, Phyna was only able to reply later that evening. By the time she responded, Blessing had already moved on and cast someone else, telling Phyna she could not afford to wait around and stall production.

Phyna said she found the entire situation baffling, questioning why Blessing would escalate a minor scheduling matter into a very public confrontation.

Phyna's blunt message to Nkechi Blessing

Fans take sides with Nkechi Blessing over Phyna's video. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

The reality star did not hold back in her response, calling Blessing names including "grandmother" and "old woman" while also questioning whether she was being bullied. In her words:

"Abeg, at this point, I am tired. Is this not bullying? If I say bullying now, people will star talking. I am trying to wonder why you came for me. Nkechi, grandmother. If I talk now, dem go say Phyna has come again, but I have changed. You said make we do film and send me a message about two months ago. She asked me in the morning, and I replied in the evening; she said she has cast another person and was ranting, I asked her not vex. I don't want to disrespect anybody. Old woman, you are insane or dumb; you carry my matter for mind."

Fans react to Phyna's clap-back

The video quickly drew reactions from followers, with opinions sharply divided on who was in the wrong.

@pillar_jnr wrote:

"Since phyna do BBL,she never know peace"

@kemmie__kemm commented:

"I Dey reason am say na phyna and nkechi wan enter ring"

@swanten10 shared:

"Calling your fellow woman grandma is wrong, someday you will also get to that age or that stage of life nah shuuuuuu."

@ceciliacyril wrote:

"I love you so much don't mind those fools"

@val_sampson95 reacted:

"Weekend wey go sweet na for Thursday you go know "

@franciseomedia said:

"Ur more beautiful when don't speak"

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng