New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the requirements foreigners in the entertainment, music, film and television industries must meet to qualify for a work visa

Applicants must secure a formal offer of employment from a promoter, producer or production company that commits to covering accommodation, living costs and return travel

Candidates must also satisfy health and character checks, with police certificates required for those staying 24 months or longer in New Zealand

New Zealand has set out six conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be granted an Entertainers Work Visa, covering performers and crew working in the entertainment, music, film, and television industries.

The requirements are published by Immigration New Zealand and apply to anyone seeking to work in those sectors temporarily.

New Zealand lists conditions for foreigners seeking entertainers work visa

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New Zealand Entertainers Work visa: Who qualifies?

1. First, applicants must demonstrate they are entering New Zealand specifically to perform entertainment work for a limited period. This must be supported by a formal offer of employment from a promoter, producer, or production company. That offer must specify how long the applicant needs to be in the country, include a detailed schedule of the work to be done, and contain a written guarantee that the employer will cover the applicant's accommodation, living expenses, and the cost of travelling home.

2. On that last point, the employer is also required to complete a supplementary form within the official application document — the Performing Artists, Entertainers and Entertainment Personnel Work Visa Application (INZ1187) — providing reasons why a New Zealander could not fill the role, along with supporting evidence.

3. Applicants must additionally provide proof of the duration of their intended stay, and all healthcare costs during that period will fall on either the applicant or their employer. Immigration New Zealand strongly recommends that applicants hold comprehensive medical insurance for the entirety of their time in the country.

Entertainers worker visa: Health and character requirements

4. Candidates must be in good health. Depending on the length of the proposed stay, immigration authorities may request a chest X-ray, a full medical examination, or both. Applicants staying fewer than six months will not normally need a chest X-ray, while those staying under 12 months will not ordinarily require a medical certificate.

5. Good character is also a firm requirement. Applicants with criminal convictions or those considered a security risk to New Zealand may be refused a visa. Police certificates, which must be no older than six months at the time of application, are required for anyone aged 17 or above whose total time in New Zealand — including previous visits on other visas — amounts to 24 months or more.

6. Finally, applicants must show they have a genuine reason for visiting. Immigration officials will weigh all available information, including personal circumstances and any prior dealings with New Zealand's immigration system, when assessing whether an applicant's intentions are credible.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng