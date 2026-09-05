The Swedish government has published the requirements foreigners must satisfy before they can be granted a student residence permit in 2026

Applicants must show they are fully admitted to full-time studies and have already paid their tuition fees before submitting their application

Financial self-sufficiency and health insurance coverage are among the key conditions Sweden requires, depending on the duration of the studies

The Swedish government has released the five conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to be granted a residence permit for studies in Sweden in 2026.

The requirements were published by the Swedish Migration Agency and apply to students seeking to pursue higher education or other accredited programmes in Sweden.

Sweden reveals five conditions foreigners must meet for a student residence permit. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

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What Sweden requires from student applicants

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, the following five conditions must all be met before a residence permit can be approved:

1. The applicant must hold a valid passport.

2. The applicant must be finally admitted to full-time studies in Sweden. For universities and university colleges, this means completing at least 30 credits per semester. For other programmes such as folk high schools, planned study work must average a minimum of 20 teaching hours per week. Distance learning does not qualify.

3. The applicant must have paid any required tuition fees before applying. A student is only considered fully admitted once payment has been confirmed, and the higher education institution notifies the Migration Agency directly once this is done.

4. The applicant must have, or have applied for, a comprehensive health insurance policy. This requirement applies specifically to those whose studies will last less than one year.

The insurance must remain valid throughout the entire stay and must cover emergency and routine medical care, hospitalisation, emergency dental care, and home transportation for medical reasons. Students admitted to programmes lasting at least one year are instead advised to register in Sweden's population register, which grants access to the country's public health and dental care services.

5. The applicant must be able to support themselves financially for the full duration of the residence permit. Those applying with family members must also demonstrate they can cover the financial needs of any dependants who do not have independent means of support.

Sweden student residence permit: Who the rules apply to

The conditions apply to all foreign nationals seeking to study in Sweden who require a residence permit, which generally covers those from outside the European Union.

Applicants are advised to ensure every requirement is in order before submitting, as admission alone is not sufficient without the supporting documentation and financial evidence the Migration Agency demands.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had tightened its residence permit requirements and disclosed behaviours that could lead to an application rejection.

Requirements for Swedish citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had published six requirements foreigners must meet for its citizenship.

The Swedish Migration Agency published the requirements on its official website, detailing what applicants aged 18 and above need to have in place before their application will be considered.

The first condition concerns legal status in Sweden.

Source: Legit.ng