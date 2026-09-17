Olawale Ajibola, a Nigerian bricklayer, filmed himself reacting as a heavy rainstorm destroyed his freshly laid flooring work

The video, shot in a narrow alleyway between concrete walls, captured flooding water, scattered tools and the bricklayer's distressed cries

The clip went viral on TikTok, drawing reactions from Nigerians who debated whether the client should still pay for the washed-out work

Olawale Ajibola, a Nigerian bricklayer, found himself in a painful situation when a heavy rainstorm swept away flooring work he had spent considerable time and effort laying, and he captured the whole thing on camera.

The video, filmed in 2026, shows Ajibola standing in a narrow, muddy alleyway between concrete walls as rainfall intensified around him.

Bricklayer shares emotional video after rain washes away his flooring work. Photo credit: @olawaleajibola4

Source: TikTok

Floodwater coursed across the surface he had just finished, and tools including a shovel, a bucket, and metal rods lay scattered across the waterlogged ground.

His cries, delivered in Yoruba, conveyed the full weight of watching his labour dissolve in real time before his eyes.

Bricklayer's distress caught on camera

The footage carries an urgent, alarmed tone from start to finish. Ajibola did not simply observe the scene in silence; he vocalised his anguish as the rain showed no sign of letting up and the damage to his work became increasingly apparent.

For a daily-wage worker whose income depends entirely on completing jobs, watching finished work get undone by weather is not just frustrating but financially devastating.

The clip resonated widely on TikTok, with many viewers sharing their own frustrations or debating the thorny question of who bears responsibility when nature intervenes on a construction site.

Watch the moment the rain washed off the bricklayer's flooring work:

Nigerians react to the washed-out work

The video quickly drew responses from across the country, with opinions split between sympathy for the bricklayer and concern for the client footing the bill.

@Horlanrewaju $$$ said:

"Say the client go still pay workmanship like this."

@PÈPPÈR said:

"If nha me nhi i no go pay any workers again."

@OLÀDÁPÒ said:

"This happened to me 2days ago at Ogba, Lagos 🤣🤣."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female bricklayer had shown the public how she carries out her job.

Bricklayer filmed dancing at construction site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bricklayer had shared a video of himself dancing at a construction site.

A video revealed the labourer's happy personality as he danced with reckless abandon at a construction site.

His carefree demeanour and positive attitude to work were evident in the video, leaving netizens in awe.

Source: Legit.ng