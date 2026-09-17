The UK government has outlined the key error that can reduce an asylum seeker's chances of having their claim approved

According to official UK government guidance, delaying an asylum application after arriving in the country is flagged as a major risk factor

Applicants also face up to 2 years in prison or forced removal from the UK if they provide false information during the process

The UK government has highlighted one critical mistake that could cost asylum seekers their chance of staying in the country, and the warning is buried in plain sight on the official government guidance page.

According to the [UK government's official asylum guidance, foreigners who delay filing their asylum application after arriving in Britain are significantly more likely to have their claim turned down.

UK warns asylum seekers about one mistake. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

The guidance states clearly:

"Your application is more likely to be refused if you wait."

The advice is that anyone seeking asylum should apply either upon arrival in the UK or as soon as they believe it would be unsafe to return to their home country. Timing, it turns out, is everything.

What the UK Asylum Process Involves

To qualify for asylum in the UK, an applicant must have left their country of origin and be unable to return due to a genuine fear of persecution.

Once an application is submitted, the individual is called in for a meeting with an immigration officer, known as a screening. The Home Office then determines whether the claim can be processed within the UK.

If approved at that stage, the applicant proceeds to a full asylum interview with a caseworker before a final decision is issued.

While waiting for that decision, applicants are generally not permitted to work. They are, however, entitled to seek legal representation and may receive support for living costs during the waiting period.

Applicants are also required to report any changes in their circumstances to the authorities promptly.

False Information Carries Heavy Penalties

Beyond the timing issue, the guidance issues a firm warning about dishonesty. Providing false information at any point in the application process can result in up to two years in prison or forced removal from the UK.

Applicants are expected to be truthful throughout every stage, from the initial screening to the final interview.

Children who do not have an adult relative also claiming asylum are permitted to apply independently under the same framework.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website under the "Seek protection or asylum" section, covers the full process from eligibility to the final decision, and is available as a printable guide for those who need it.

UK speaks about tuition fee loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government revealed which non-citizens will qualify for a tuition fee loan starting 1st January 2027.

Two categories of non-UK nationals were listed, with eligibility based on residency status or length of time lived in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng