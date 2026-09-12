Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that citizens of select countries are exempt from submitting English language test scores for a student visa

The exemption covers passport holders from the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Ireland, among others

Beyond citizenship, Australia also extends the exemption to students enrolled in specific course types or who have completed years of English-medium study

Australia has confirmed that citizens of certain countries do not need to submit English language test scores when applying for its Student visa (subclass 500).

The exemption is not limited to citizenship alone. Several other categories of applicants are also covered under the policy. These include students sponsored by a foreign affairs or defence agency, as well as those participating in the Australian Awards and Scholarships and Exchanges Scheme (AASES).

Australia mentions countries whose citizens are exempt from English language proof for visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who else qualifies for the exemption

The exemption applies to passport holders from five English-speaking nations:

The United Kingdom The United States of America Canada New Zealand The Republic of Ireland.

Nationals of these countries are automatically considered to meet the English language requirement without needing to present a formal test result.

Students enrolled in a registered school course, an English Language Intensive Course for Overseas Students (ELICOS), or a course taught entirely in a language other than English are equally exempt. The same applies to those enrolled in a registered postgraduate research programme.

Applicants who have completed at least five years of study conducted in English in the countries below are also not required to provide English test evidence:

Australia The UK The USA Canada New Zealand South Africa The Republic of Ireland.

Notably, South Africa appears on this list despite not being included among the passport-holder exemptions.

Two additional pathways cover students who have recently completed formal qualifications in Australia on a Student visa. The first applies to those who finished a Senior Secondary Certificate of Education in Australia within the two years prior to applying.

The second covers those who have completed at least one component of a Certificate IV or higher qualification under the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) within the same two-year window.

What this mean for African applicants

For most African nationals, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, the automatic passport-holder exemption does not apply. However, applicants from these countries who meet any of the course-based or study-history criteria outlined above may still qualify for the waiver without having to sit for an English proficiency examination.

Those who do not fall into any exempt category are required to submit scores from a recognised English language test as part of their student visa application.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government raised the English language requirements for Skilled Worker Visa applicants.

Australia announces citizens allowed to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Australian government announced its First Work and Holiday visa, including the 30 countries whose citizens can apply and the age requirements. The visa allows young people to work while funding an extended holiday in Australia.

But citizens of China, India and Vietnam must first be selected through a ballot before submitting a full application. No African country made the list, leaving nationals of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa unable to apply for this visa.

Source: Legit.ng