Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that its Working Holiday programmes now cover 32 countries and regions as of April 2026

The scheme allows young people to live and work in Japan temporarily, with employment serving as a way to fund their travels rather than as the primary purpose

Japan first launched the Working Holiday programme with Australia in 1980, and has steadily expanded its list of partner countries over the decades

Japan has officially expanded its Working Holiday programme to cover 32 countries and regions, according to an update published on 1 April 2026 by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The programme, which operates through bilateral agreements between Japan and its partner nations, is designed to give young people the chance to experience Japanese culture and daily life for an extended period. Participants are permitted to take on paid work during their stay, though employment is considered an incidental activity to support travel costs rather than the primary reason for the visit.

Countries eligible for Japan Working Holiday visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How Japan's Working Holiday programme works

The scheme is framed around cultural exchange and mutual understanding. Rather than functioning as a standard work visa, it allows eligible youth to immerse themselves in the lifestyle of Japan or its partner countries while having the flexibility to earn money along the way.

Japan launched the initiative in 1980 with Australia as its first partner. Over the following four decades, the country steadily broadened its network of agreements, bringing the total number of participating countries and regions to 32 as of the latest update.

Japan Working Holiday visa: Countries eligible

The full and official list of the 32 countries and regions currently eligible for Japan's Working Holiday programme is below:

Australia New Zealand Canada South Korea France Germany United Kingdom Ireland Denmark Taiwan Hong Kong Norway Portugal Poland Slovakia Austria Hungary Spain Argentina Chile Iceland Czech Republic Lithuania Sweden Estonia Netherlands Uruguay Finland Latvia Luxembourg Malta Italy

For African travellers and young professionals considering opportunities in Japan, the announcement is worth monitoring closely, particularly as discussions around work and travel access to Japan continue to grow across the continent. The Working Holiday programme represents one of the more accessible legal pathways for extended stays in the country, especially for those looking to combine cultural exposure with short-term income.

Working Holiday permit for Netherlands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Netherlands has announced its Working Holiday Permit programme for young people aged 18 to 30. The cultural exchange scheme allows citizens of nine countries and territories to apply for a chance to experience Dutch society and culture.

The eligibility list includes Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea, but no African country made the cut. This means young Nigerians and citizens of Ghana, Kenya and South Africa cannot apply under the current rules.

Source: Legit.ng