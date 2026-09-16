The UAE announced the full list of conditions scientists and specialists must meet to qualify for its prestigious 10-year Golden Residency

The programme covers six categories of professionals, from researchers and healthcare specialists to senior skilled workers in the private sector

Specialised professionals must meet salary, educational, and insurance requirements to be considered eligible for the scheme

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the specific conditions that scientists, researchers, and specialised professionals must satisfy to qualify for its Golden Residency programme, a long-term visa initiative managed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The Golden Residency grants eligible individuals a 10-year renewable stay in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor, allowing holders and their families to live, work, study, and invest in the country throughout the residency period.

UAE Golden Residency: Requirements for various specialists

The programme covers six distinct professional categories, each tied to a specific government body responsible for making recommendations.

1. Scientists and researchers with significant achievements in their field qualify based on a recommendation from the Emirates Scientists Council.

2. Leading scientists and religious scholars with notable contributions are considered through the Ministry of Culture and Youth or relevant local authorities.

3. Specialists in the fields of industry and the Fourth Industrial Revolution require endorsement from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

4. Leading healthcare professionals fall under the Ministry of Health and Prevention for the Golden Residency scheme.

5. Education specialists are assessed through the Ministry of Education, and senior skilled workers are evaluated in line with the occupational classification system maintained by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

6. This last group includes chairpersons and chief executives at occupational level one, and specialists at occupational level two.

UAE Golden Residency: Salary and qualification requirements

For those applying under the Specialised Professionals category, the UAE has set three additional conditions beyond professional standing.

7. Applicants must hold a valid work permit supported by an approved employment contract currently in force within the UAE.

8. They must also possess at least a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification.

9. On earnings, the threshold is set at a minimum monthly salary of AED 30,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, a figure that reflects the seniority the programme is designed to attract.

10. One condition applies across all categories: both the applicant and any family members included in the application must maintain comprehensive health insurance coverage that remains valid for the entire duration of the residency.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng