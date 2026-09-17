The Anambra police command cautioned Nigerians who were reportedly pooling money to secure the release of arrested TikToker Anulika Onyeanusia

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed that the alleged fundraising had been folded into the ongoing investigation into the case

Authorities indicated the case may involve a syndicate and said they were prepared to partner with international agencies if needed

The Anambra State Police Command has issued a stern warning to Nigerians against contributing money to secure the freedom of Anulika Onyeanusia, the 36-year-old woman arrested over the alleged sexual abuse of her young daughter.

Command spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed in a video shared on X on September 16, 2026, that police had monitored online comments showing that certain individuals were actively pooling funds to facilitate the suspect's release.

Police continue investigation into TikToker arrested over alleged abuse of her daughter.

Source: Instagram

Tochukwu said:

"We saw comments that some people are contributing money to look for a way to secure the release of the Nigerian mother who sexually abused her 7-year-old daughter and used her to create adult content. But we assure Nigerians that under our watch, we won't allow it to happen," Ikenga said.

Police say fundraising is now part of the investigation

Beyond issuing a warning, police said the fundraising activity itself had been brought under the microscope of their investigation, as it could expose others connected to the alleged crime.

"These comments also form part of our investigation; at least, it has shown that there are some persons behind what the woman is doing. From the revelation of the woman, you would observe it's a syndicate crime, and if need be, we will partner with our colleagues in the international community," Ikenga added.

TikToker Onyeanusia was arrested in Onitsha after a disturbing livestream involving her daughter circulated online, prompting widespread public outrage and urgent calls for the child's protection.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect admitted to generating income from the material, with $300 described as the highest single payment she received.

Her husband maintained that he had no knowledge of what she had been doing, while the suspect herself appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness.

Watch the Anambra police spokesperson speak on the arrest TikToker's case in the X video below:

Nigerians react to the TikToker's arrest and Police update

The case drew significant anger across social media, with many users calling for thorough prosecution of all parties involved.

@ihutuluv wrote:

"If this woman and everyone involved with her are not prosecuted to the full extent of the law, I will be deeply disappointed. Her Arab customers should not be overlooked either. If investigations show they paid for, participated in or facilitated the sexual abuse or exploitation of children, they should be identified, arrested and made to face the law, wherever they are. INTERPOL and the relevant authorities should be involved where this crosses borders. @PoliceNG, investigate every single person connected to this case. Let this case send a clear message that anyone who exploits children will face serious consequences. No shortcuts. No cover-up."

@Ratels_USA stated:

"Arrest anyone that comes to rescue her because only consumers of her content will want her back out."

@MercyG10306 wrote:

"Men and women don vex. We no go condone such ev!l in our society. Never. She is not coming out insha Allah."

@ASamuel52014 added:

"Naija is beyond redemption..can you imagine? With this kind evil some persons still dey funds am so they can free this woman...omo Enah wicked ooh..."

Police pursue fresh leads in case involving TikToker accused of abusing her daughter

Source: Instagram

Police arrest influencer over fake OPay notice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre arrested 27-year-old influencer Hafsat Abubakar over a fabricated document falsely claiming OPay was shutting down its operations.

Police said the document, which circulated widely online, claimed OPay would stop processing transactions and account services, but the fintech company dismissed it as completely false.

The police warned Nigerians against spreading unverified information online, adding that investigations were ongoing and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng