Saudi Arabia announced that United Kingdom citizens qualify for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) that allows multiple entries into the Kingdom

The ETA remains valid for two years, and applicants must submit a separate application for every individual, including children

Saudi Arabia outlined 4 requirements that UK citizens must meet to successfully apply for the ETA

Saudi Arabia has outlined four conditions that United Kingdom citizens must satisfy to enter the Kingdom without a traditional visa, confirming that British passport holders are eligible for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme.

The Saudi announcement confirmed that UK nationals can apply for the ETA, which grants multiple entries into the country over a two-year validity period. Authorities noted that a separate application must be filed for every traveller, children included.

Saudi Arabia lists 4 ETA requirements for non-citizens seeking visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKISOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia ETA: 4 requirements to apply

Saudi Arabia stated clearly who qualifies for the scheme, saying:

"If you are a citizen of the United Kingdom, you will be eligible to apply for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which allows you to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia multiple times during a validity of two years. You must submit a separate application for each person, even children."

Below are the four requirements applicants must meet:

1. A passport that remains valid for at least six months

2. A recent personal photograph

3. A fully and accurately completed visa application to avoid processing delays

4. Payment of applicable fees, where required

ETA: What UK citizens need to know

The ETA system offers British travellers a more straightforward route into Saudi Arabia compared with conventional visa procedures, removing the need for embassy visits under the listed conditions.

Saudi authorities emphasised the importance of completing the application form accurately, warning that errors could slow down processing times. The fee requirement is conditional, meaning some applicants may not be required to pay depending on their specific circumstances.

With a two-year window and no restriction on the number of entries, the ETA presents a flexible travel option for UK citizens planning single or repeated visits to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia grants UK citizens ETA access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had announced that UK citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The ETA allows UK citizens to make multiple visits to Saudi Arabia over a two-year validity period.

Source: Legit.ng