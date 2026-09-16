Governor Bambam Bilo, a fresh Olabisi Onabanjo University law graduate, shared his final CGPA result on X and described it as deeply painful

The graduate compared the emotional weight of his 3.49 CGPA to one of the most devastating moments of his life, losing his father as a teenager

Despite his disappointment, Bambam Bilo expressed hope of performing better at law school and said he still believed in his own greatness

A fresh law graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University took to X to share the heartbreak behind a result that many might consider decent, saying his 3.49 CGPA cut deeper than almost anything he had ever experienced.

The graduate, who goes by the handle Governor Bambam Bilo on X, opened up about receiving his final result in a post that quickly drew attention for its raw honesty.

Olabisi Onabanjo University law graduate shares emotional post about his final result. Photo credit: @Governor Bambam/X.

Source: Twitter

Rather than celebrating the close of his undergraduate journey, he described the moment as one of profound grief.

The Pain Behind the CGPA

In his own words, Bambam Bilo wrote:

"3.49. The sharpest pain I've felt asides that of losing my father when I was a teenager. I believe nothing can stop my greatness still."

The comparison to losing a parent spoke to just how far below his personal expectations the result had fallen.

A CGPA of 3.49 in Nigerian universities typically falls just short of a Second Class Upper degree, which requires a 3.50 threshold at most institutions, meaning the margin between his result and a higher classification was razor-thin.

Moving Forward to Law School

Despite the pain, the graduate did not close his post on defeat. He thanked Olabisi Onabanjo University and shifted his gaze forward, expressing hope of performing better at the Nigerian Law School.

"Thank you Olabisi Onabanjo University. It's so Sad, I don't even know what to type. I hope to do better in Law school in sha Allah," he wrote.

The post resonated with many Nigerians who understand the pressure tied to degree classifications, particularly for law graduates where academic standing can influence career opportunities and bar placement outcomes.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng