The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security runs a Golden Residency programme offering 10-year renewable stays

Foreign investors must meet a minimum capital threshold to qualify, with strict rules around how that money is sourced and held

Real estate buyers also have a path to Golden Residency, including those purchasing off-plan properties or financing through a local bank

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the exact financial thresholds that foreign businessmen and investors must meet to qualify for its prestigious Golden Residency programme, offering a decade-long stay in the country without requiring a local sponsor.

Administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Golden Residency grants eligible holders and their immediate families the right to live, work, study, and invest in the UAE for ten years, with the residency automatically renewable at the end of each term.

UAE mentions amount foreign businessmen must invest for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Public investment route to UAE Golden Residency

For those pursuing residency through public investment, the minimum qualifying amount is AED 2,000,000 (about N722,417,614). Applicants can meet this threshold in several ways: by depositing that sum with a UAE-based investment fund or nationally licensed bank, by establishing a company or sole proprietorship in the UAE with a capital of at least AED 2,000,000, or by holding a share in an existing or new business valued at the same amount.

Investors who own or co-own a business that pays at least AED 250,000 annually in federal taxes may also qualify, provided their shareholding corresponds proportionally to that tax contribution.

One critical condition applies across all investment routes: the capital must be entirely self-owned. Funds sourced from loans do not qualify, and applicants are required to provide documentation proving both the origin and ownership of the money. All applicants and their family members must also hold comprehensive health insurance that is valid at the time of application.

Real estate route to UAE Golden Residency

Property ownership offers a separate path to Golden Residency. Investors who own one or more properties in the UAE with a combined market value of at least AED 2,000,000, registered fully in their name, are eligible to apply.

Off-plan purchases are also accepted, as long as the total value reaches AED 2,000,000, and the units were bought from a real estate developer approved and authorised by the relevant local authority. Unlike the public investment route, property financing through an approved local bank is permitted under this category.

Health insurance coverage for the investor and all family members must remain valid throughout the entire residency period.

The Golden Residency is part of a broader UAE effort to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term stability in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng