Yaba College of Technology published its 2026/2027 National Diploma cut-off marks covering 43 full-time courses

Mass Communication recorded the highest cut-off mark among all listed courses, while Urban and Regional Planning had the lowest

YABATECH also released separate catchment state scores for 15 courses, covering candidates from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has released the cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 National Diploma full-time admissions, covering 43 courses from Accountancy to Welding and Fabrication.

The institution's Admissions Department published the scores on its website, setting the benchmark figures prospective students must meet to be considered for placement.

YABATECH releases 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Image source: YABATECH

Source: Getty Images

YABATECH 2026/2027 cut-off marks

The list also includes separate scores for candidates from designated catchment states.

The Yaba College of Technology, popularly known as YABATECH, has released the 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Accountancy and 42 other courses.

YABATECH cut-off marks: National Diploma

1. ND Accountancy — 63.10

2. ND Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering — 52.50

3. ND Agricultural Technology — 52.15

4. ND Architectural — 57.00

5. ND Banking & Finance — 58.30

6. ND Building Technology — 55.95

7. ND Business Administration & Management — 62.95

8. ND Chemical Engineering — 54.50

9. ND Civil Engineering — 59.60

10. ND Computer Engineering — 61.10

11. ND Computer Science — 63.25

12. ND Electrical & Electronics Engineering — 62.10

13. ND Estate Management — 51.40

14. ND Fashion Design — 58.20

15. ND Food Science & Technology — 55.25

16. ND General Art — 51.85

17. ND Hospitality Management — 52.65

18. ND Industrial Maintenance Engineering — 52.80

19. ND Tourism Management Technology — 51.00

20. ND Library & Information Science — 61.35

21. ND Marine Engineering — 51.05

22. ND Marketing — 60.45

23. ND Mass Communication — 66.20

24. ND Mechanical Engineering — 59.90

25. ND Mechatronics Engineering — 57.30

26. ND Metallurgical Engineering — 52.30

27. ND Mineral and Petroleum Engineering — 52.80

28. ND Nutrition & Dietetics — 59.55

29. ND Office Technology & Management — 59.10

30. ND Photography — 59.60

31. ND Polymer Technology — 53.65

32. ND Printing Technology — 55.65

33. ND Public Administration — 61.10

34. ND Quantity Surveying — 51.80

35. ND Railway Engineering — 56.80

36. ND Science Laboratory Technology — 62.30

37. ND Statistics — 51.30

38. ND Taxation — 56.90

39. ND Transport Planning & Management — 52.35

40. ND Surveying & Geo-Informatics — 50.80

41. ND Textile Technology — 53.60

42. ND Urban & Regional Planning — 50.40

43. ND Welding & Fabrication — 51.85

YABATECH 2026/2027 admission: Catchment states score

YABATECH also published separate cut-off scores for candidates from six catchment states: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo.

Fifteen courses are covered under this category, and the scores vary by state.

1. Accountancy

Ekiti — 52.00

Lagos — 61.75

Ogun — 61.75

Ondo — 59.85

Osun — 61.00

Oyo — 60.75

2. Business Administration

Ekiti — 57.80

Lagos — 61.35

Ogun — 62.35

Ondo — 60.10

Osun — 60.20

Oyo — 61.85

3. Computer Engineering

Ekiti — 55.65

Lagos — 59.20

Ogun — 59.95

Ondo — 59.10

Osun — 58.95

Oyo — 59.30

4. Computer Science

Ekiti — 59.85

Lagos — 61.90

Ogun — 61.85

Ondo — 61.20

Osun — 61.45

Oyo — 61.65

5. Electrical/Electronics

Ekiti — 57.75

Lagos — 60.55

Ogun — 61.50

Ondo — 58.05

Osun — 59.90

Oyo — 59.95

6. Mass Communication

Ekiti — 61.35

Lagos — 64.10

Ogun — 64.35

Ondo — 62.20

Osun — 64.05

Oyo — 64.65

7. Marketing

Ekiti — 55.30

Lagos — 59.20

Ogun — 58.90

Ondo — 55.40

Osun — 51.85

Oyo — 56.95

8. Photography

Ekiti — 56.55

Lagos — 57.95

Ogun — 57.70

Ondo — 51.55

Osun — 57.15

Oyo — 56.45

9. Public Administration

Ekiti — 58.90

Lagos — 54.25

Ogun — 54.50

Ondo — 56.95

Osun — 59.95

Oyo — 59.10

10. Science Laboratory Technology

Ekiti — 59.40

Lagos — 60.85

Ogun — 61.45

Ondo — 60.50

Osun — 60.55

Oyo — 60.95

11. Banking & Finance

Ekiti — 54.10

Lagos — 50.55

Ogun — 53.05

Ondo — 54.85

Osun — 52.90

Oyo — 55.10

12. Civil Engineering

Ekiti — 54.15

Lagos — 58.05

Ogun — 57.95

Ondo — 54.30

Osun — 55.45

Oyo — 55.95

13. Mechanical Engineering

Ekiti — 55.85

Lagos — 58.75

Ogun — 58.55

Ondo — 54.20

Osun — 56.65

Oyo — 56.35

14. Library & Information Science

Ekiti — 57.55

Lagos — 59.70

Ogun — 60.10

Ondo — 58.00

Osun — 59.90

Oyo — 60.70

15. Nutrition & Dietetics

Ekiti — 54.60

Lagos — 56.95

Ogun — 58.30

Ondo — 54.40

Osun — 56.65

Oyo — 56.90

University of Ibadan releases cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest cut-off mark at 80.00 for both the merit and catchment categories, while the Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS) category had a cut-off mark of 73.5.

Source: Legit.ng