University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Admission Cut-Off Marks For Law, Pharmacy and Medicine
- The University of Ibadan announced its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for three of its most competitive courses
- The cut-off marks cover three admission categories: merit, catchment areas, and Educationally Less Developed States
- Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest cut-off mark among the three courses listed by the university
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The University of Ibadan has released the 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery, giving candidates who sat the institution's Post-UTME examination a clear benchmark to measure their standing.
The scores cover three admission categories: Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), with each category carrying a different minimum requirement.
University of Ibadan cut-off marks for Law
Candidates seeking admission into the Law programme must meet the following scores:
- Merit: 71.00
- Catchment Areas: 71.00
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 69.125
University of Ibadan cut-off marks for Pharmacy
Prospective Pharmacy students are required to meet these minimum scores:
- Merit: 70.375
- Catchment Areas: 70.375
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 68.625
UI cut-off marks for Medicine and Surgery
Medicine and Surgery carries the highest entry requirements of the three courses:
- Merit: 80.00
- Catchment Areas: 80.00
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 73.5
The cut-off figures were made public following the conclusion of the university's Post-UTME screening exercise for candidates who had selected UI as their institution of choice during JAMB registration.
Applicants must have scored at or above the stated minimum for their respective category in order to qualify for admission consideration.
JAMB candidate scores 330, secures UI admission
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station while preparing for JAMB eventually secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan.
He revealed that he sat for JAMB three times, scoring 330 in his final attempt, before recording a 79/100 score in the University of Ibadan Post-UTME and gaining admission.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng