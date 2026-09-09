The University of Ibadan announced its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for three of its most competitive courses

The cut-off marks cover three admission categories: merit, catchment areas, and Educationally Less Developed States

Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest cut-off mark among the three courses listed by the university

The University of Ibadan has released the 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery, giving candidates who sat the institution's Post-UTME examination a clear benchmark to measure their standing.

The scores cover three admission categories: Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), with each category carrying a different minimum requirement.

UI releases admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy and Medicine applicants. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, UI

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan cut-off marks for Law

Candidates seeking admission into the Law programme must meet the following scores:

- Merit: 71.00

- Catchment Areas: 71.00

- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 69.125

University of Ibadan cut-off marks for Pharmacy

Prospective Pharmacy students are required to meet these minimum scores:

- Merit: 70.375

- Catchment Areas: 70.375

- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 68.625

UI cut-off marks for Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest entry requirements of the three courses:

- Merit: 80.00

- Catchment Areas: 80.00

- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 73.5

The cut-off figures were made public following the conclusion of the university's Post-UTME screening exercise for candidates who had selected UI as their institution of choice during JAMB registration.

Applicants must have scored at or above the stated minimum for their respective category in order to qualify for admission consideration.

JAMB candidate scores 330, secures UI admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station while preparing for JAMB eventually secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan.

He revealed that he sat for JAMB three times, scoring 330 in his final attempt, before recording a 79/100 score in the University of Ibadan Post-UTME and gaining admission.

Source: Legit.ng