University of Ibadan published cut-off marks for selected undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 admission exercise

Nursing Science and Computer Science recorded the highest merit scores among the three programmes listed by the institution

The official cut-off marks cover three categories, which are merit, catch, and ELDS, for each of the listed undergraduate courses

The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the cut-off marks for three undergraduate programmes as part of its 2026/2027 admission exercise, covering Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, and Computer Science.

The university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit published the figures, which list scores across three admission categories: merit, catch, and ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States).

University of Ibadan releases the admission cut-off marks for several undergraduate programmes. Photo Credit: UI

Source: UGC

UI 2026/2027 cut-off Marks for Nursing, Med Lab and Computer Science

According to the figures released by the institution, Nursing Science and Computer Science recorded the joint-highest merit and catch scores among the three programmes. Below is a breakdown of the cut-off marks:

- Nursing Science: Merit — 74.5, Catch — 74.5, ELDS — 67.125

- Medical Laboratory Science: Merit — 68.00, Catch — 68.00, ELDS — 62.25

- Computer Science: Merit — 74.125, Catch — 74.125, ELDS — 60.00

Nursing Science recorded the highest merit and catch scores at 74.5, while Computer Science followed closely at 74.125.

Medical Laboratory Science had the lowest merit threshold at 68.00.

Across all three programmes, the ELDS category carried the lowest cut-off figures, with Computer Science recording the widest gap between its merit score and its ELDS score.

The ELDS category typically accommodates candidates from educationally disadvantaged states, meaning applicants from those states may gain admission with lower scores than those competing under the standard merit and catch categories.

The University of Ibadan is one of Nigeria's oldest and most prestigious federal universities, and its admission cut-off marks are closely watched each year by candidates who sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are seeking placement into competitive health and science programmes.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had shared the cut-off marks for Theatre Arts and Biochemistry.

UI cut-off marks for Medicine, Law and Pharmacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Ibadan had published the cut-off marks for Law, Medicine and Pharmacy.

The scores covered three admission categories: Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), with each category carrying a different minimum requirement.

The cut-off figures were made public following the conclusion of the university's Post-UTME screening exercise for candidates who had selected UI as their institution of choice during JAMB registration.

Source: Legit.ng