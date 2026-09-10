A Nigerian father visited his son's apartment for the first time since the young man moved out on his own

The dad compared his son's two-bedroom starting point to his own humble beginnings in an inherited single room

The emotional father-son conversation was filmed from outside the car and shared on TikTok, where it struck a chord with viewers

A Nigerian father's candid words to his son outside a residential home in Nigeria have moved TikTok users after the moment was filmed and shared online by @preshistone.

The video, captured from outside a car window, shows a father giving his younger son heartfelt parting advice after visiting the young man's apartment for the very first time since he moved out independently.

Dad shares emotional advice with son after seeing his new apartment for first time. Photo credit: Preshistone/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The on-screen caption reads:

"My dad giving my younger brother some advice after visiting him for the first time since he moved out."

Father Reflects on His Own Humble Beginnings

What made the moment particularly touching was the father's decision to frame his encouragement around his own personal history.

Rather than simply offering praise, he walked his son through the differences in how each of them began adult life, using his own story as a measuring stick for how far the family had come.

The father revealed that he started out in a room he did not even rent — one he inherited — before eventually moving into a single room he paid for himself, and later a room and parlour.

He made clear that his son, by contrast, had launched his independent life from a two-bedroom apartment, a fact he viewed with visible pride.

"This is how I started. I started with ties. I inherited the room. After that, I rented another one room, room and parlour. That's how big that. But you, you started from two bedroom. From this two bedroom, you go to [a better] place, and you go [to] your own personal house," the father said.

Son Listens To Father's Worlds

Throughout the exchange, the son responded to his father's words with a steady and respectful "Yes, sir," underscoring the quiet dynamic between the two. The father closed the conversation with a simple but weighty request.

"Be a good boy. And please always let me proud," he said, to which his son replied, "Yes, sir. Sure, sir."

The father also acknowledged that the only difficulty he had with his son's new arrangement was the distance between them, though he expressed satisfaction with the neighbourhood and environment his son had chosen.

See the post below:

Nigerian man builds house for his dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showing the house he's currently building for his father in their compound.

According to the young man, his father still has no idea that he is erecting the house for him, and not for personal use.

Source: Legit.ng