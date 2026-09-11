Nigeria's National Assembly suspended all official visits to South Africa and directed lawmakers to boycott legislative activities hosted by the country

The decision came after official records showed 98 Nigerians were killed in mob and hate-related attacks in South Africa since 2022

The National Assembly clerk said the resolution covers in-person and virtual activities and will be communicated to all committees and staff

Nigeria's National Assembly has suspended all official visits to South Africa and instructed its lawmakers and officials to boycott any legislative activities hosted or organised by that country, with immediate effect.

A statement signed by Kamoru Ogunlana, clerk to the National Assembly, confirmed that the legislature's leadership took the decision in response to the ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa.

98 Nigerians killed since 2022

The scale of the crisis has been well-documented by Nigerian authorities. In July, Sola Enikanolaiye, Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, revealed that official records show 98 Nigerians have been killed in mob and hate-related attacks in South Africa since 2022. In recent months, attacks and destruction of property affecting Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa have intensified, drawing widespread condemnation.

Ogunlana said the National Assembly leadership was "gravely concerned" about the continuing reports of violence against Nigerians and other Africans in the country.

Xenophobia: What the suspension covers

The resolution applies to all official visits by the National Assembly, its committees, lawmakers, officials and staff. Crucially, it also extends to virtual activities, meaning that online participation in South Africa-organised legislative engagements is equally prohibited.

Ogunlana is expected to formally communicate the resolution to senators, members of the House of Representatives, all committees, departments, directorates, officials and staff, to ensure full compliance.

Despite the severity of the measure, the clerk stressed that the decision was not intended to damage or undermine the "longstanding historical, diplomatic and people-to-people relations" between Nigeria and South Africa. The National Assembly framed the suspension as a protest action rather than a permanent severance of ties between the two countries.

Source: Legit.ng