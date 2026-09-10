Olajide Bashorun revealed on X that he didn't secure a BSc but went straight from an HND in Computer Science in Nigeria to a Master's degree in the US

His post listed his academic qualifications and ended with a teasing hint about a possible PhD ahead

The post caught attention online because of how Bashorun's academic path challenged assumptions about the HND qualification in Nigeria

Olajide Bashorun, a Nigerian man, has sparked a conversation on X after sharing his academic qualifications and revealing that he bypassed the conventional BSc route to earn a Master of Science degree in Software Engineering in the United States.

Bashorun posted a straightforward breakdown of his educational background, listing his qualifications one by one.

Man without BSc shares his academic journey. Photo credit: @Olajide/X.

Source: Twitter

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Computer Science obtained in Nigeria, which he then used as a foundation to pursue postgraduate study abroad.

His post read:

"Bsc - Nope HND - Computer science 🇳🇬Msc - Software engineering 🇺🇸Phd - Maybe ."

HND to MSc: An Unconventional Path

In Nigeria, the HND has long been viewed as a lesser qualification compared to the BSc, with holders often facing institutional and workplace barriers.

Bashorun's story cuts against that narrative directly, showing that an HND from a Nigerian polytechnic did not prevent him from gaining admission to a postgraduate programme in one of the most competitive academic environments in the world.

His post resonated widely because it touched on a subject that many young Nigerians grapple with, particularly around the Japa wave, which sees thousands of Nigerians relocating abroad each year in search of better opportunities.

For many, questions about whether local qualifications will be recognised overseas remain a genuine source of anxiety.

PhD Still on the Table

Bashorun left room for the next chapter with a single word: "Maybe." His suggestion that a doctorate could follow has added another layer to the conversation his post has generated, with many readers weighing in on the value of persisting through academia versus entering the tech industry directly.

His trajectory, from an HND in Nigeria to a postgraduate degree in software engineering in the United States, is a reminder that the path to professional and academic success does not always follow the most expected route.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng