The UK government has named four countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa in 2026

Citizens from the listed countries can apply for the visa from age 18, with a maximum age limit of 35 at the time of application

The UK government confirmed that applicants may submit their application before turning 18, and can be over 35 when the visa eventually begins

The United Kingdom government has confirmed the four countries whose citizens qualify for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa in 2026, setting the eligible age window at 18 to 35 years at the point of application.

According to the UK government's official eligibility guidance, nationals from the following countries can apply for the visa:

UK reveals four countries whose citizens are eligible for the Youth Mobility visa up to age 35. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

1. Australia.

2. Canada.

3. New Zealand.

4. South Korea.

Who qualifies for UK Youth Mobility Visa?

The age rules carry a specific nuance that applicants should note. A person must be at least 18 years old when the visa comes into effect, and no older than 35 at the time they submit their application.

This means someone who has not yet turned 18 may still apply in advance, and a person can legally be older than 35 on the date their visa begins, as long as they applied before reaching that age.

UK Youth Mobility visa: Key age rule to note

The distinction between the application date and the visa start date is central to the scheme's eligibility criteria.

An applicant aged 34, for example, remains eligible to apply even if they will be 36 or older by the time their visa is approved and starts.

Equally, a 17-year-old may submit their application ahead of their 18th birthday, provided the visa itself does not begin until they have reached that age.

The Youth Mobility Scheme allows young people from participating countries to live and work in the UK for a limited period.

The UK government has not listed any other countries as eligible under these particular criteria for 2026 beyond the four named above.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed three countries whose citizens can live and work in Britain for three years with the Youth Mobility visa.

UK student visa changes: What you should know

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported what foreign students should know about the UK student visa changes.

The updates touch on visa formats, post-study work rights, financial thresholds, English language standards, and dependent travel rules, among other areas.

From February 25, 2026, Nigerian nationals applying for UK visit and student visas now receive an electronic immigration status rather than a physical sticker in their passport.

Source: Legit.ng